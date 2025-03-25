28-Year-Old Rashmika Mandanna Has A Whopping Net Worth Of Rs 66 Cr; Drives Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport Among Other Cars And Her Fee In Crores Is...

2 / 6

The 28-year-old actress reportedly has a net worth of Rs 66 crore according to Forbes. She featured in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which turned out to be a massive success globally. She reportedly charged Rs. 10 crore for the film. The young actress earns somewhere around Rs. 4 crore for each movie, as per ET.

One of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, she made her debut with Kirik Party (2016) and gained fame for Anjani Putra (2017) and Chamak (2017), followed by Geetha Govindam (2018) and later with Animal (2023).