28-Year-Old Rashmika Mandanna Has A Whopping Net Worth Of Rs 66 Cr; Drives Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport Among Other Cars And Her Fee In Crores Is...
The 'National Crush' Rashmika Mandanna has made a solid mark for herself in getting established as a Pan-India actress in a short span of time. From Pushpa's Srivalli to Chhaava's Maharani Yesubai, Rashmika has won over her audiences and how! The young and gorgeous Rashmika has a massive fan base on social media with over 45.3 million followers on Instagram alone. Today, let's dig deeper and find more about her net worth, luxury cars she drives and Rashmika's fee per project.
Rashmika Mandanna's Staggering Net Worth
The 28-year-old actress reportedly has a net worth of Rs 66 crore according to Forbes. She featured in Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which turned out to be a massive success globally. She reportedly charged Rs. 10 crore for the film. The young actress earns somewhere around Rs. 4 crore for each movie, as per ET.
One of the highest-paid South Indian actresses, she made her debut with Kirik Party (2016) and gained fame for Anjani Putra (2017) and Chamak (2017), followed by Geetha Govindam (2018) and later with Animal (2023).
Rashmika Mandanna's Brand Endorsements and Property
Rashmika makes her income also through brand endorsements, advertisements, and event appearances. According to Liquide.Life page, she endorses brands including Boat, Kalyan jewelers, 7UP, Meesho among others. She also has a huge bungalow in Bangalore valued at Rs 8 crore, along with properties in Mumbai, Goa, Coorg, and Hyderabad respectively, as per Times Now report.
She has also invested in brands like Plum and endorses the vegan beauty care products.
Rashmika Mandanna's Car Collection
The National Crush enjoys her drive in Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta and Mercedez Benz C-Class.
Rashmika Mandanna's Dating History
Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty (her co-star in Kirik Party during the making of the film), but they ended their engagement in September 2018, citing compatibility issues. She is currently rumoured to be dating her 'Dear Comrade' co-star Vijay Deverakonda, but neither has confirmed or denied the relationship.
In a recent interview, Rashmika confirmed she is in a relationship, but didn't name her partner. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda also hinted at being in a relationship, without divulging details.
Highest-Paid South Indian Actress
Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa 1 and 2 fame is high on the popularity charts. She will be next seen in period drama Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. She charges somewhere between Rs 4 - 8 crore per film as per IMDb.
