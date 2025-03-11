Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2870232https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/5-bollywood-actresses-in-bold-topless-photoshoots-disha-patani-shraddha-kapoor-to-alia-bhatt-2870232
NewsPhotos5 Bollywood Actresses In Bold Topless Photoshoots: Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt 5 Bollywood Actresses In Bold Topless Photoshoots: Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt
photoDetails

5 Bollywood Actresses In Bold Topless Photoshoots: Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor To Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt to Disha Patani

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Actresses Who Posed In Topless

1/6
Bollywood Actresses Who Posed In Topless

Today, let us go down the memory lane and scroll through the pictures of 5 Bollywood actresses who posed in a topless avatar for bold photoshoots.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Shraddha Kapoor Goes Topless

2/6
Shraddha Kapoor Goes Topless

Much like Disha, Shraddha Kapoor, who is known for her girl-next-door image also went topless for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot.

Follow Us

Kangana Ranaut's topless cover for Stardust

3/6
Kangana Ranaut's topless cover for Stardust

In the 2007 edition, Stardust magazine featured then-debutant actress Kangana Ranaut in a fiery topless avatar. The cover issue was titled 'Naked Truths Exposed'. 

Follow Us

Jacqueline Fernandez's Bold Cosmo Cover

4/6
Jacqueline Fernandez's Bold Cosmo Cover

The Sri Lankan beauty went topless for a Cosmopolitan magazine cover shoot.

Follow Us

Disha Patani's Topless Cover Shoot

5/6
Disha Patani's Topless Cover Shoot

Disha Patani is known for her bold image. In 2017, right after her debut in the MS Dhoni biopic, the actress shot for ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar in a topless avatar.

Follow Us

Alia Bhatt's Topless Photoshoot

6/6
Alia Bhatt's Topless Photoshoot

Alia too went almost topless for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot, holding a black cat aesthetically close to her.

Follow Us
Actresses who went topless for photoshootscontroversial photoshoots of Bollywood celebritiesbold magazine coversKangana RanautDeepika Padukonepriyanka chopra hot picsJacqueline FernandezShraddha KapoorDisha Patani hot picstopless picsBollywood actressesEntertainment
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
RCB
RCB's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against KKR: Virat Kohli As Opener, Rajat Patidar To Bat At...
camera icon7
title
Places In India Where Holi Is Not Celebrated
camera icon12
title
Lifestyle
These Incredible Animals Have Over 100 Teeth—One Species Even Has More Than 14,000; Can You Guess Any?
camera icon8
title
KKR
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For KKR In IPL 2025: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell And...
camera icon9
title
NPS Tax Benefits
NPS Tax Benefits: Rules & Eligibility For Salaried And Self-Employed Individuals; Withdrawal & Exemptions Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK