/5 Bollywood celebs who quit acting to become CEOs, entrepreneurs and real estate agents

Mayoori Kango

Mayoori Kango entered the showbiz industry at 18, having worked with the best in business, she decided to quit movies and got married to an NRI. She went on to study MBA in New York and joined Google India as the Industry Head of Agency Business in April 2019. She has held executive positions such as Industry Head at Google India and later took over as the CEO of Publicis Global Delivery.

She shot to fame with her track 'Ghar se nikalte hi' from 'Papa Kahte Hain' (1996) co-starring Jugal Hansraj and got her big break while visiting her mother in Mumbai. Director Saeed Akhtar Mirza offered her a role in Naseem (1995) - a Bollywood film based on the Babri Masjid demolition. She first rejected the offer due to her board exams but later accepted it. Eventually, it landed her a film by Mahesh Bhatt - Papa Kehte Hai (1996).