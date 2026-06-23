/5 Bollywood celebs who quit acting to become CEOs, entrepreneurs and real estate agents

Bollywood Actors Who Quit Showbiz for 9-to-5 Jobs: Some became entrepreneurs while others top CEOs in multi-national companies - leading a corporate lifestyle.
Bollywood Actors Who Quit Showbiz for 9-to-5 Jobs and Startups: In this feature today, let's take a look at Indian celebrities who did a reverse and ditched their glamourous life on-screen to follow their inner calling. Some became entrepreneurs while others top CEOs in multi-national companies - leading a corporate lifestyle. Take a look below and see if you can guess all names:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Stills)
Mayoori Kango entered the showbiz industry at 18, having worked with the best in business, she decided to quit movies and got married to an NRI. She went on to study MBA in New York and joined Google India as the Industry Head of Agency Business in April 2019. She has held executive positions such as Industry Head at Google India and later took over as the CEO of Publicis Global Delivery.
She shot to fame with her track 'Ghar se nikalte hi' from 'Papa Kahte Hain' (1996) co-starring Jugal Hansraj and got her big break while visiting her mother in Mumbai. Director Saeed Akhtar Mirza offered her a role in Naseem (1995) - a Bollywood film based on the Babri Masjid demolition. She first rejected the offer due to her board exams but later accepted it. Eventually, it landed her a film by Mahesh Bhatt - Papa Kehte Hai (1996).
Somya Seth, a known television actress, she became a household name with serial Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. She portrayed the role of Kaurwaki in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, followed by her appearance in TV shows including V The Serial and Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. She is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda and the cousin of Krushna Abhishek.
Reportedly, she married an NRI actor and filmmaker Arun Kapoor in 2017 and they have a son. However, they got divorced in 2019. She later remarried an architect named Shubham Chuhadia in June 2023 in an intimate catholic wedding ceremony in Virginia and the couple is blessed with a daughter.
Currently Soumya Seth resides in Great Falls, Virginia, USA and is working as a realtor.
Popular television actress Aashka Goradia, became a household name after featuring in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms' productions' 'Kkusum' in 2003. In an 2021 interview with Bombay Times, Aashka Goradia made the revelation, "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. Business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it’s time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."
Famous television actress-turned-vlogger played Rajkumari Revati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein, Jiji Maa and Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana among others. She tied the knot with actress Sushmita Sen's younger brother, Rajeev Sen in June 2019. The couple got divorced in 2023. Charu and Rajeev have one daughter together.
She quit her high-end lifestyle in Mumbai, and moved back to her hometown of Bikaner to focus on raising her daughter and manage a clothing business.
Ayesha Takia kickstarted her career with commercials and music videos, followed by her movie debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She first hogged attention for starring in singer Falguni Pathak's song 'Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye' which also starred South actress Trisha Krishnan and Santino Morea.
Ayesha tied the knot with politician Abu Azmi's son Farhan Azmi, who is a famous restaurateur in 2009. Her marriage was solemnised with a nikah ceremony after a four-year relationship. The couple has a son named Mikhail Azmi, who was born in 2013.
Following her marriage, the Bollywood actress stepped away from acting to help manage her husband's chain of restaurants.