5 Famous TV Actors Who Own Successful Business Ventures Worth Crores: Once A Daily Soap Actress, Now Owns Beauty Brand Worth Rs 1300 Cr

3 / 6

Daily soap Kkusum actress launched her beauty brand - Renee Cosmetics in 2018, along with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani. The brand became famous during the pandemic and crossed the $100-million mark in 2022, as per Hindustan Times. As of 2024, Entrackr reported that the brand is worth around $155 million ( ₹1300 crore). She worked in several famous TV shows including Bigg Boss as a contestant.

In one of her interviews with Zee News Digital, Aashka revealed, "I always had that entrepreneurial streak in me since the beginning, while fate took me to showbiz. Even after working in showbiz for over two decades; the flame of delving into business was still alive and after a lot of contemplation and research I realised that makeup is an empowering medium, and it helps people express themselves creatively and boost their confidence. I wanted people in India to harness this power of makeup and experience the same liberation that I gained through makeup and thus, the idea of RENEE was born."