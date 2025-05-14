5 Famous TV Actors Who Own Successful Business Ventures Worth Crores: Once A Daily Soap Actress, Now Owns Beauty Brand Worth Rs 1300 Cr
Several of television stars are not just limited to the small-screen acting thing. They are also proud owners of their business ventures running successfully. From Ronit Roy's security cover agency to Aashka Goradia's Renee cosmetics churning out in crores - let's take a look at these top telly stars who are also great entrepreneurs:
Parul Gulati
Actress Parul Gulati has featured in many TV shows and Punjabi films ever since her debut in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, which also featured Bollywood actress Yami Gautam in 2009. Her show Haq Se made a known face along with some Netflix movies as well. She turned into a business woman in 2017 when she founded India's first DIY hair extensions company Nish Hair with the aim of helping people who are dealing with hair loss, alopecia and hair thinning. She even appeared on Shak Tank India in 2016. The net worth of her start-up is around Rs 50 crore as pe India Times.
Aashka Goradia
Daily soap Kkusum actress launched her beauty brand - Renee Cosmetics in 2018, along with Beardo co-founders Priyank Shah and Ashutosh Valani. The brand became famous during the pandemic and crossed the $100-million mark in 2022, as per Hindustan Times. As of 2024, Entrackr reported that the brand is worth around $155 million ( ₹1300 crore). She worked in several famous TV shows including Bigg Boss as a contestant.
In one of her interviews with Zee News Digital, Aashka revealed, "I always had that entrepreneurial streak in me since the beginning, while fate took me to showbiz. Even after working in showbiz for over two decades; the flame of delving into business was still alive and after a lot of contemplation and research I realised that makeup is an empowering medium, and it helps people express themselves creatively and boost their confidence. I wanted people in India to harness this power of makeup and experience the same liberation that I gained through makeup and thus, the idea of RENEE was born."
Ronit Roy
One of the highest paid television actor in India, he has earned numerous accolades for his over 3 decades of work in the showbiz industry. He made his debut in movies with Jaan Tere Naam (1992) which was a commercial success. He has featured in several successful films and TV shows including Bomb Blast, Udaan, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Student of the Year, Midnight's Children, Shootout at Wadala and, Ugly and Kaabil to name a few.
He played the iconic Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Balaji Telefilms' Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Mihir Virani, replacing Amar Upadhyay and Inder Kumar. He also owns Ace Security and Protection agency (AceSquad Security Services LLP). It currently caters to Bollywood actors such as Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan and recently Saif Ali khan, also to Indian Premier League ex-Chairman and ex-Commissioner Lalit Modi and his son Ruchir Modi. As per moneymint.com, he has a net worth of about Rs 99 crore.
Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey
Television actress turned Punjabi movie star Sargun Mehta and her husband Ravi Dubey worked together in TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh - and fell in love, eventually tying the knot in 2013. This power couple went on to open a successful production house with the name 'Dreamiyata'. They have backed several shows like Udaariyaan along with music albums like Ve Haaniyaan. According to a report by Republic World their collective net worth is estimated to be Rs 122 crore.
Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay, the name associated with a string of popular reality TV shows including Roadies and Splitsvilla made his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer London Dreams. He got into business with co-founding a bike modification outlet in 2012 as he loves riding bikes. The Action Replayy star is also a co-owner of the Erica Ventures which is the master franchise of a popular Mumbai restaurant as per India Times.
