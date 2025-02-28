Advertisement
5 Fresh Reel Couples Whose Chemistry Is Top-Notch, Would Watch Them Again In Cinemas - IN PICS
5 Fresh Reel Couples Whose Chemistry Is Top-Notch, Would Watch Them Again In Cinemas - IN PICS

5 Big Screen Chemistries We would like to Watch Again in theaters!

Updated:Feb 28, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
5 Reel Chemistries We would like to Watch Again

5 Reel Chemistries We would like to Watch Again

Last year saw some fresh and great chemistries on-screen in Pan-India movies. Fans got a crazy dose of entertainment from movies hitting the ball out of the park with some top-notch performances and electrifying moves, keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats. Here are 5 on-screen pairs whose chemistry left us wanting for more:

Rashmika Mandanna – Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2: The Rule)

The sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa brought back Rashmika and Allu Arjun, whose undeniable chemistry has become iconic. Their captivating on-screen presence and shared emotional intensity continue to resonate with fans, cementing their place as one of the most beloved pairs in Indian cinema.

Barkha Singh – Vikrant Massey (The Sabarmati Report)

This fresh pairing in the gripping thriller, The Sabarmati Report was nothing short of spectacular. Vikrant’s nuanced performance paired beautifully with Barkha’s refreshing presence, creating a riveting dynamic. Their chemistry elevated the intense storyline, leaving fans rooting for more collaborations between these two powerhouses.

Wamiqa Gabbi – Varun Dhawan (Baby John)

The action-packed drama Baby John had an electrifying camaraderie between Wamiqa and Varun that stood out. Their fiery personalities and perfectly timed humor created moments that lingered long after the credits rolled. Fans are eager to see this dynamic duo reunite for another high-energy venture.

Sharvari Wagh – Abhay (Munjiya)

Sharvari and newcomer Abhay in Munjiya turned heads with their breezy yet impactful performances in their 2024 outing. Their fresh and relatable vibe offered a refreshing take on romance, leaving audiences eager to see this duo shine together again.

Kriti Sanon – Shahid Kapoor (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya)

Romantic dramas found a gem in Kriti and Shahid's heartfelt portrayal of their characters. Their natural chemistry, playful banter, and emotional depth turned Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya into a fan-favorite. This duo brought warmth and intensity, making them a pairing worth revisiting.

