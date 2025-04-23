Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2889631https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/5-highly-anticipated-hollywood-films-of-2025-for-indian-fans-mission-impossible-8-to-superman-2889631
NewsPhotos5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025 For Indian Fans: Mission Impossible 8 To Superman
photoDetails

5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025 For Indian Fans: Mission Impossible 8 To Superman

5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025: Here are the international films fans can’t wait to catch on the big screen

 

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025

1/6
Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025

The line-up for big global releases in 2025 will shatter the box office, and Indian audiences are already buzzing with anticipation. With a mix of superhero blockbusters, action-packed sequels, and nostalgic reboots, here are the international films fans can’t wait to catch on the big screen:

Follow Us

​Until Dawn

2/6
​Until Dawn

Based on the popular horror video game, this psychological thriller follows a group of friends trapped in a remote mountain lodge. As supernatural events unfold and secrets unravel, survival becomes a deadly game. Horror fans, this one’s for you.​ Head to theatres on April 25th, 2025 in English and Hindi.

Follow Us

Thunderbolts*

3/6
Thunderbolts*

Marvel takes a darker turn with this ensemble of anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and US Agent. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* dives into moral gray zones and government secrets, offering a fresh dynamic within the MCU.​ The film is hitting the theatres on May 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Follow Us

​Superman

4/6
​Superman

James Gunn’s new vision of the Man of Steel, titled Superman​, will feature a younger Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with life on Earth. With David Corenswet in the lead, expect a blend of heart, hope, and heroics—true to the character’s roots​ only in cinemas on July 11, 2025.

Follow Us

​Mission: Impossible – ​Final Reckoning

5/6
​Mission: Impossible – ​Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for the explosive finale of the Dead Reckoning saga. With globe-trotting espionage, jaw-dropping stunts, and high-stakes drama, this installment promises to raise the bar once again.​ Set to hit theatres on 23rd May in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Ethan Hunt is gearing up to take on the final challenge.

Follow Us

Karate Kid: Legends

6/6
Karate Kid: Legends

The iconic franchise returns with a film that bridges the original trilogy and the Cobra Kai universe. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up in a new story that celebrates legacy, mentorship, and martial arts, introducing a new generation of fighters​, Ben Wang. Karate Kid: Legends will be available in Indian theatres on 30th May in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Follow Us
5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025Mission Impossible 8SupermanTom CruiseMission: Impossible – The Final ReckoningMission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning India ReleaseMission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Release DateEntertainmentHighly-Anticipated Hollywood Films
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Rishabh Pant
10 Expensive Players Who Have Flopped In IPL 2025 So Far: Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Rohit Sharma; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025
Laureus World Sports Awards 2025: Mondo Duplantis, Simone Biles Win Top Honours, Rafael Nadal Gets Special Recognition; Check Full List Of Winners - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Piyush Poorey death
Who Is Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey? Know All About His Marriage, Divorce And Death
camera icon5
title
Actor Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' Takes Internet By Storm – 5 Iconic Bollywood 'Naagin' Films
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Say Goodbye To Vomiting In Cars: Check Out THESE Simple TIPS To Beat Motion Sickness
NEWS ON ONE CLICK