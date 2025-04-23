5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025 For Indian Fans: Mission Impossible 8 To Superman
5 Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025: Here are the international films fans can’t wait to catch on the big screen
Highly-Anticipated Hollywood Films Of 2025
The line-up for big global releases in 2025 will shatter the box office, and Indian audiences are already buzzing with anticipation. With a mix of superhero blockbusters, action-packed sequels, and nostalgic reboots, here are the international films fans can’t wait to catch on the big screen:
Until Dawn
Based on the popular horror video game, this psychological thriller follows a group of friends trapped in a remote mountain lodge. As supernatural events unfold and secrets unravel, survival becomes a deadly game. Horror fans, this one’s for you. Head to theatres on April 25th, 2025 in English and Hindi.
Thunderbolts*
Marvel takes a darker turn with this ensemble of anti-heroes, including Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, and US Agent. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* dives into moral gray zones and government secrets, offering a fresh dynamic within the MCU. The film is hitting the theatres on May 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Superman
James Gunn’s new vision of the Man of Steel, titled Superman, will feature a younger Clark Kent balancing his Kryptonian heritage with life on Earth. With David Corenswet in the lead, expect a blend of heart, hope, and heroics—true to the character’s roots only in cinemas on July 11, 2025.
Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning
Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for the explosive finale of the Dead Reckoning saga. With globe-trotting espionage, jaw-dropping stunts, and high-stakes drama, this installment promises to raise the bar once again. Set to hit theatres on 23rd May in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, Ethan Hunt is gearing up to take on the final challenge.
Karate Kid: Legends
The iconic franchise returns with a film that bridges the original trilogy and the Cobra Kai universe. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio team up in a new story that celebrates legacy, mentorship, and martial arts, introducing a new generation of fighters, Ben Wang. Karate Kid: Legends will be available in Indian theatres on 30th May in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Trending Photos