5 Most Anticipated Bollywood Horror-Comedies And Thriller Films Releasing In 2025: Maa, The Bhootnii To Chhorii 2
Most Anticipated Bollywood Horror-Comedies
The year is all set to witness a boom in the horror genre, sending fans into a spine-chilling spree. With a promising slate of upcoming releases, horror enthusiasts have much to look forward to in the year ahead. From psychological thrillers that play with the mind to supernatural terrors that defy the laws of nature, the five most anticipated horror films of 2025 are set to leave an indelible mark on the genre. Whether you’re a fan of haunted houses, slasher flicks, or disturbing horror tales, these films are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat, craving the next fright. Prepare for a year of thrills, shocks, and nightmares that will linger long after the credits roll:
The Bhootnii
The film The Bhootnii boasts an eclectic ensemble cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Beyounick, who makes his big Bollywood debut. The gripping trailer is filled with witty punchlines, eerie thrills, and a generous dose of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic swag. The Bhootnii promises to transport audiences into a never-seen-before cinematic world where horror meets humor in the most unexpected ways. Get ready for a rollercoaster of scares, laughs, and high-octane action written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev. Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is all set to release on 18th April 2025.
Thama
Set to leave audiences both terrified and amused, Thama is an upcoming horror-comedy that promises to be a unique addition to the genre starring Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role. With its intriguing premise blending supernatural elements with light-hearted humour, the film is expected to deliver a fresh take on the conventional horror comedy formula. The story is said to revolve around a series of eerie events that unfold in a seemingly ordinary setting, where the line between fear and laughter blurs in the most unexpected ways. Thama aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while offering moments of comic relief, making it one of the most anticipated films in the genre. Fans of both horror and comedy are in for a thrilling ride, as Thama looks set to redefine what it means to laugh and scream at the same time.
Maa
Get ready for Maa, a mythological horror starring Kajol, alongside Ronit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta. Experience the timeless battle between good and evil as Maa arrives in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.
Chhorii 2
Just a few days ago, the highly anticipated teaser to the chilling horror film Chhorri was officially announced, much to the excitement of fans. Chhorri 2 will once again star Nushrratt Bharuccha in a gripping role, as the actress returns to confront even darker and more terrifying forces than before. The original Chhorri, which captivated audiences with its eerie atmosphere and psychological terror, was met with widespread acclaim, and the sequel promises to escalate the suspense and horror. With a fresh plot that delves deeper into the supernatural, Chhorri 2 is poised to continue the legacy of its predecessor, ensuring that fans can expect another unforgettable, nerve-wracking experience. As anticipation mounts, Chhorri 2 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about horror films of the year. The movie also stars Soha Ali Khan and will stream on Amazon Prime Video on 11th April 2025.
Bhoot Bangla
Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan are back together with Bhoot Bangla, a thrilling horror-comedy that promises to deliver both laughs and frights in equal measure. This marks the duo's first collaboration since their successful venture Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which became a cult classic in Indian cinema. With Bhoot Bangla, the pair once again explores the delicate balance between horror and humour, a genre blend they mastered in their previous film. As one of the most anticipated films of the year, Bhoot Bangla not only reunites two of the industry's biggest names but also brings a fresh twist to the supernatural genre, making it a highly anticipated treat for fans of both the director and the star.
