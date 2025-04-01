5 Most Anticipated Bollywood Horror-Comedies And Thriller Films Releasing In 2025: Maa, The Bhootnii To Chhorii 2

3 / 6

Set to leave audiences both terrified and amused, Thama is an upcoming horror-comedy that promises to be a unique addition to the genre starring Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role. With its intriguing premise blending supernatural elements with light-hearted humour, the film is expected to deliver a fresh take on the conventional horror comedy formula. The story is said to revolve around a series of eerie events that unfold in a seemingly ordinary setting, where the line between fear and laughter blurs in the most unexpected ways. Thama aims to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while offering moments of comic relief, making it one of the most anticipated films in the genre. Fans of both horror and comedy are in for a thrilling ride, as Thama looks set to redefine what it means to laugh and scream at the same time.