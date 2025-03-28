Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: All 4 Are In Their Fabulous 40s, Only One Actress Is In her 20s...She Is
5 Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: All 4 Are In Their Fabulous 40s, Only One Actress Is In her 20s...She Is

5 Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses: From Song Hye-kyo to Shin Min-a, let's scroll through at this compilation to check who are most beautiful faces from Korean showbiz world.

Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses

Most Beautiful South Korean Actresses

We all are smitten by some South Korean drama or thrilling movie, isn't it? And more so because of their gorgeous acting prowess at display by lead faces, we are glued to K-drama. So today let's scroll through at this compilation to check who are most beautiful faces from Korean showbiz world -  from Song Hye-kyo to Shin Min-a, who is your favourite one?

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo

Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. She earns ₩60M per episode (Approx. 54,400 USD). This stands at Rs 35,87,677.20 approximately according to The Korean In Me website. She is 43

Son Ye- jin

Son Ye- jin

Son Eon-jin rose to fame in 2003 in The Classic and Summer Scent, which were followed by the commercially successful A Moment to Remember (2004). Her early roles in films garnered her the title "Nation's First Love" in Korea. She is 43.

Shin Ye-eun

Shin Ye-eun

Shin Ye Eun started her career with modelling as the cover girl for Korea's college magazine College Tomorrow in 2018. She gained popularity for her role in the web series A-Teen (2018) and its sequel A-Teen 2 (2019). She got international fame after starring in the Disney+ original Revenge of Others (2022), and the Netflix hit series The Glory (2022–2023). She is 27.

Shin Min-a

Shin Min-a

Yang Min-a, is known by the stage name Shin Min-a is a famous South Korean actress. She featured in television dramas A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Our Blues (2022). She is 40.

Jun Ji-hyun

Jun Ji-hyun

Wang Ji-hyun shot to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). Other notable films include Il Mare (2000), Windstruck (2004), The Thieves (2012), The Berlin File (2013) and Assassination (2015). She also starred in the popular television series My Love from the Star (2013–2014) and The Legend of the Blue Sea (2016–2017), as well as the Netflix series Kingdom (2021). She is 43.

