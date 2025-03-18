5 Most Engaging Showbiz Documentaries On OTT: Angry Young Men To Nayanthara
With the emergence of OTT streamers and video-sharing platforms like YouTube, fresh opportunities have emerged for documentary makers, whose work was once largely confined to film festival screenings. They are now able to reach a wider audience and showcase their creations globally. Check out these 5 engaging documentaries that are available for online streaming.
YO YO Honey Singh: Famous
From an ordinary boy with extraordinary dreams to a music icon navigating personal struggles and media scrutiny, the life of rapper and producer Yo Yo Honey Singh lends itself to an intriguing documentary. Directed by Mozez Singh, the documentary presents a complete picture of his journey, portraying both the highs and lows with equal intensity. Produced by Achin Jain and Raghav Khanna, the documentary explores the impact of success and fame on an artist’s life. However, some critics argue that the film focuses more on glorification than objectivity, reducing it to an attempt at image-building. Despite these allegations, it continues to draw strong viewership and interest.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Roshans
Tracing the journey of Hindi cinema's iconic Roshan family, from musician Roshan Lal Nagrath to Rajesh, Rakesh, and the youngest star, Hrithik, the docu-series – ‘The Roshans’– offers a deeper look into their contributions to the film industry. Spanning four episodes, each dedicated to one member of the family, the series explores their professional lives and creative legacy. It also features personal accounts and anecdotes from their contemporaries and colleagues, adding an authentic touch to the narrative. This nostalgic journey affords an intimate look into the many challenges the family has faced individually and together to achieve lasting success. Directed by Shashi Ranjan and produced by Shashi Ranjan and Rakesh Roshan, ‘The Roshans’ is a celebration of a resilient family's remarkable influence on Indian cinema.
Where to Watch: Netflix
Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale
The documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale,’ directed by Amith Krishnan, traces the life of Diana Kurian, from a girl in Thiruvalla, Kerala, to Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema. It explores her family background, entry into the film industry, career challenges, relationships and controversies and finally her marriage and motherhood. The inclusion of rare footage, childhood images, social media videos, and glimpses of her wedding with Vignesh Shivan, attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mani Ratnam, gives fans a glimpse into her fairytale life. Produced by Gubendiran V K and Tarc Studio LLP, the film despite the controversies it faced, is a defiant statement by a female actor who has experienced many media trials and dismissive criticism.
Where to watch: Netflix
Buzz
When young filmmaker Maahir Khan decided to film tattoo artist Eric Jason D’Souza’s inspiring journey, from the streets of Mumbai to dizzying fame, it resulted in one of the finest documentaries in recent times. The film captures the grit, gumption and tenacity of D’Souza who is now widely regarded as an aspirational figure for those hoping to follow his path. Maahir displays great sensitivity in the way he offers audiences an overview of D’Souza's two-decades-long journey till he went on to win 16 prestigious awards. He also became the first Indian to score a win at an international tattoo convention. The film depicts how D’Souza's art is an expression of identity and a powerful statement about the human condition. Produced by superstar Anil Kapoor, 'Buzz' is a result of Maahir’s extensive research and is a nuanced take on the world of tattooing.
Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
Angry Young Men
Directed by Namrata Rao, this Prime Video documentary about two outsiders who ruled the film industry as its most influential writers is a must-watch for the fans of Salim Javed and their immortal blockbusters like Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Trishul and counting. The three-part documentary looks back at their first fateful meeting, their individual back stories, their subsequent collaboration and the magic they co-created. With cameos by Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan and Farah Khan among others, the series depicts how Salim-Javed became a powerful brand in their own right and then parted ways at the peak of their success.
Where to watch: Prime Video
