5 Most Engaging Showbiz Documentaries On OTT: Angry Young Men To Nayanthara

When young filmmaker Maahir Khan decided to film tattoo artist Eric Jason D’Souza’s inspiring journey, from the streets of Mumbai to dizzying fame, it resulted in one of the finest documentaries in recent times. The film captures the grit, gumption and tenacity of D’Souza who is now widely regarded as an aspirational figure for those hoping to follow his path. Maahir displays great sensitivity in the way he offers audiences an overview of D’Souza's two-decades-long journey till he went on to win 16 prestigious awards. He also became the first Indian to score a win at an international tattoo convention. The film depicts how D’Souza's art is an expression of identity and a powerful statement about the human condition. Produced by superstar Anil Kapoor, 'Buzz' is a result of Maahir’s extensive research and is a nuanced take on the world of tattooing.

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar