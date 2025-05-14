Advertisement
NewsPhotos5 Must-Watch Hollywood Film Releasing In May 2025: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning To Karate Kid: Legends
5 Must-Watch Hollywood Film Releasing In May 2025: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning To Karate Kid: Legends

5 Must-Watch Hollywood Film Releasing In May 2025: Here are the top 5 Hollywood releases in May across Indian theatres that we are so excited for

 

Updated:May 14, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
5 Must-Watch Hollywood Releases This May

5 Must-Watch Hollywood Releases This May

May is here and so is the list of Hollywood blockbuster releases. From Ethan Hunt’s daring stunts to a musician’s twisted nightmares - check these top 5 Hollywood releases in May across Indian theatres that we are so excited for and can’t wait to go back to the big screens to:

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt for one last time, this time fighting against a rogue AI called Entity. With jaw dropping stunts that defy logic and gravity, the perfect blend of brains and betrayal, this is more than just a movie, it’s an adrenaline charged spectacle. With Cruise setting the bar higher with each release this film features one of his most daunting stunts yet. This gold standard of action by Paramount Pictures is set to release on 17th May in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Karate Kid: Legends

Karate Kid: Legends

Featuring a storyline placed 3 years after the T.V series Cobra Kai, Karate Kid: Legends seeks to bring back the iconic martial arts and action from its saga. The plot involves a young Kung-fu prodigy Li Fong, who enters a Karate competition to help a new friend. He soon realises that his skills alone are inadequate and with help from Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li learns to fuse Kung-fun and Karate for the ultimate showdown which premieres on 30th May.

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hawaii, Walt Disney Studios’ Lilo & Stitch features a spirited young girl and a chaotic blue alien who turns her world upside down the moment he crashlands onto Earth. As the two begin to bond, two agents from the Galactic federation land on Earth in search of Stitch before he spreads more havoc. In the spirit of Ohana, as the chaos ensues, the 2 learn the importance of family. This heartfelt film is set to hit cinemas on 23rd May in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Hurry Up Tomorrow

In this dark psychological thriller, a musician plagued by insomnia gets pulled into a nightmarish odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence. Starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, this film blurs the line between dreams and reality. With its unsettling core and spiralling plot, this movie is no less than a fever dream and is set to make its debut on 14th May.

 

Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment of the horror franchise which is set to roar into cinemas on 16th May. At its core is a young college student called Stefani Lewis who is tormented by a recurring nightmare about a deadly fire. Fearful of the safety of her family, she rushes home to seek the guidance of her grandmother who had previously escaped a similar fate.

