5 Must-Watch Hollywood Film Releasing In May 2025: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning To Karate Kid: Legends

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt for one last time, this time fighting against a rogue AI called Entity. With jaw dropping stunts that defy logic and gravity, the perfect blend of brains and betrayal, this is more than just a movie, it’s an adrenaline charged spectacle. With Cruise setting the bar higher with each release this film features one of his most daunting stunts yet. This gold standard of action by Paramount Pictures is set to release on 17th May in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.