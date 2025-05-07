Advertisement
5 OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Bhool Chuk Maaf To The Royals

 
Updated:May 07, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
Bhool Chuk Maaf (9 May 2025)

Bhool Chuk Maaf (9 May 2025)

This romantic comedy is filled with laughter and confusion. The story follows Rajkummar Rao’s character, who finds himself stuck in a time loop on the day of his wedding to Wamiqa Gabbi’s character. Get ready for a hilarious ride through repeated wedding chaos.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1(9 May 2025)

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1(9 May 2025)

Adding to the lineup of Telugu-language releases, this epic action film stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles. Expect grand visuals and high-octane drama.

Good Bad Ugly ( 8 May 2025)

Good Bad Ugly ( 8 May 2025)

One of the most anticipated releases of the week, Good Bad Ugly has fans buzzing with excitement. The film is set to debut on OTT platforms and promises a thrilling cinematic experience

The Royals (9 May 2025)

The Royals (9 May 2025)

This coming-of-age romance series has kept audiences waiting in anticipation. Starring Ishaan and Bhumi in lead roles, the show is expected to explore love, identity, and youthful ambition.

 

Gram Chikitsalay (9 May 2025)

Gram Chikitsalay (9 May 2025)

This heartfelt series follows a young doctor named Prabhat, who joins a neglected rural health center with hopes of making a difference. But before he can change the system, he must first change himself.

