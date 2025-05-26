5 Times Shah Rukh Khan Replaced THESE Actors In Iconic Films: Names Include Amitabh Bachchan To Aamir Khan

5 / 7

Producer Guddu Dhanoa revealed that Shah Rukh Khan replaced Armaan Kohli in "Deewana." In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, “Armaan left the film, and it was Shekhar Kapur who suggested Shah Rukh’s name to me.”

After returning from Madras, Guddu called Shah Rukh, who invited them to meet in Delhi. “We met at a restaurant in Connaught Place. When he arrived at noon, I was still unsure who he was, but upon seeing him, I immediately knew I wanted him for 'Deewana.'"