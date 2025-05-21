5 Unmissable Pan-India Action Films Releasing In 2025: War 2, Kingdom To Toxic - In Pics
Top Action Films Releasing In 2025: The year 2025 is going to present a win-win deal for audiences who love to witness some mad action unfold on the big screens. Our Pan-India stars will be seen performing jaw-dropping action stunts in gripping narratives. From Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 teaser hyping up the buzz to Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom - the action film lineup is nothing short of explosive. Check out 5 big blockbusters-in-the-making featuring superstars that are about to steal the spotlight this year:
Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR in War 2
Bollywood’s ultimate action icon Hrithik Roshan returns in War 2, the explosive sequel in Ayan Mukerji’s spy universe. This time, he goes head-to-head with South sensation NTR Jr, promising an electrifying clash. With Kiara Advani joining the cast, this adrenaline-fueled thriller is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.
Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up to dominate the big screen with his next action-packed film, Kingdom. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film promises a massy, rustic avatar of Vijay like never before, or probably last witnessed in Arjun Reddy. The teaser, showcasing his rugged and intense look, has already sparked massive buzz. A spy thriller releasing in two parts, Kingdom hits theatres with its first chapter on July 4, 2025!
Yash in Toxic
Yash gears up for a powerful comeback in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, donning a rugged, massy avatar. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-starring Kiara Advani, the film promises intense action and drama. Slated for release on March 19, 2026, it’s one of the most anticipated films.
Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie in Baaghi 4, the latest chapter of the high-octane action franchise. The first-look poster teased a darker, bloodier avatar of the fan-favorite hero. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated for release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.
Alia Bhatt in Alpha
YRF’s Spy Universe is expanding with Alpha, a female-led action thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film promises intense action and a fresh twist to the spy genre.
