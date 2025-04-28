Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2892178https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/6-actresses-in-sultry-summer-tube-gowns-perfect-for-party-vibe-samantha-ruth-prabhu-triptii-dimri-to-khushi-kapoor-in-pics-2892178
NewsPhotos6 Actresses In Sultry Summer Tube Gowns Perfect For Party Vibe: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri To Khushi Kapoor - In Pics
photoDetails

6 Actresses In Sultry Summer Tube Gowns Perfect For Party Vibe: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri To Khushi Kapoor - In Pics

6 Actresses In Sexy Summer Tube Gowns: The party gowns are high on fashion and grace, check out the dazzling stars wearing them with elan.

Updated:Apr 28, 2025, 08:55 AM IST
Follow Us

6 Pan-India Actresses In Sexy Tube Party Gowns

1/7
6 Pan-India Actresses In Sexy Tube Party Gowns

6 Pan-India Actresses In Sexy Tube Party Gowns: These party gowns are high on fashion and grace, check out the dazzling stars wearing them with elan! From Wamiqa Gabbi, Triptii Dimri to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta - all look smashing in these dazzling partywear gowns.

Follow Us

Wamiqa Gabbi

2/7
Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi channeled her inner Goddess in a black glitter sleeveless gown, featuring butterfly motifs all around. She topped it up with a huge butterfly headpiece that stole all the attention. Letting her outfit speak volumes, she accessorised her look with studs and opted for dewy makeup. 

Follow Us

Triptii Dimri

3/7
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri demonstrated her love for ribbed texture by donning a white body-fitting gown, featuring ribbed & pleated flair all over and dramatic sleeves. She styled her hair in a side wave and simply accessorised her outfit with a statement neckpiece. 

Follow Us

Sharvari

4/7
Sharvari

Sharvari defines glam girl in a silver textured straight gown, a creation by Alberta Ferretti. The Munjya actress simply styled her hair in one-sided curls and opted for minimal jewellery.

Follow Us

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

5/7
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises the bar of pulling off a subtle coloured gown, and giving it her own twist with sparkling danglers at the bottom. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress layers her outfit with a luxurious neckpiece and bracelet by Bvlgari, adding a dash of elegance to her attire. 

 

Follow Us

Pratibha Ranta

6/7
Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta exudes modern-day elegance in a midnight blue gown, adorned with roses and slight embellishments all over. The body-hugging piece accentuated her curves, and the off-shoulder sleeves highlighted her neckline. She accessorised her outfit with a sleek neckpiece, and a bracelet, letting her outfit take center stage.

Follow Us

Khushi Kapoor

7/7
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor channeled her inner diva by slaying a golden mesh gown, featuring a thigh slit and embellished details across the outfit. She layered it with a mini handbag, a golden chain choker, and short, hooped earrings. 

Follow Us
6 Actresses In Sultry Summer Tube GownsSamantha Ruth PrabhuTriptii DimriKhushi KapoorWamiqa GabbiWamiqa Gabbi Hot PicsEntertainmentHot Actressestube actressesSummer DressesSamantha Ruth Prabhu datingsamantha ruth prabhu newsSamantha Ruth Prabhu pics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Zara Dar PhD
PhD DropOut To OnlyFans Model: Meet Zara Dar, Part-Indian Adult Content Creator Who Is Earning Millions
camera icon7
title
Railways
World’s 7 Most Dangerous Train Journeys
camera icon10
title
Chris Gayle
Batters To Hit Most Sixes In Powerplay In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Overtakes David Warner, Chases Chris Gayle; Check Full List
camera icon10
title
Suryakumar Yadav house
Surya Kumar Yadav Home: Inside 'Mr.360' Lavish Home Worth Whooping Rs 7 Crore - In Pics
camera icon8
title
IPL Players
Sai Sudarshan To James Faulkner: 8 IPL Players Who Have Scored Most Runs Without A Duck - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK