6 Actresses In Sultry Summer Tube Gowns Perfect For Party Vibe: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri To Khushi Kapoor - In Pics
6 Pan-India Actresses In Sexy Tube Party Gowns: These party gowns are high on fashion and grace, check out the dazzling stars wearing them with elan! From Wamiqa Gabbi, Triptii Dimri to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Khushi Kapoor and Pratibha Ranta - all look smashing in these dazzling partywear gowns.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi channeled her inner Goddess in a black glitter sleeveless gown, featuring butterfly motifs all around. She topped it up with a huge butterfly headpiece that stole all the attention. Letting her outfit speak volumes, she accessorised her look with studs and opted for dewy makeup.
Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri demonstrated her love for ribbed texture by donning a white body-fitting gown, featuring ribbed & pleated flair all over and dramatic sleeves. She styled her hair in a side wave and simply accessorised her outfit with a statement neckpiece.
Sharvari
Sharvari defines glam girl in a silver textured straight gown, a creation by Alberta Ferretti. The Munjya actress simply styled her hair in one-sided curls and opted for minimal jewellery.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises the bar of pulling off a subtle coloured gown, and giving it her own twist with sparkling danglers at the bottom. The Citadel: Honey Bunny actress layers her outfit with a luxurious neckpiece and bracelet by Bvlgari, adding a dash of elegance to her attire.
Pratibha Ranta
Pratibha Ranta exudes modern-day elegance in a midnight blue gown, adorned with roses and slight embellishments all over. The body-hugging piece accentuated her curves, and the off-shoulder sleeves highlighted her neckline. She accessorised her outfit with a sleek neckpiece, and a bracelet, letting her outfit take center stage.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor channeled her inner diva by slaying a golden mesh gown, featuring a thigh slit and embellished details across the outfit. She layered it with a mini handbag, a golden chain choker, and short, hooped earrings.
