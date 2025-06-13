Advertisement
From Maryada Ramanna To Makkhi Don't Miss These SS Rajamouli Movies This Weekend
From Maryada Ramanna To Makkhi Don't Miss These SS Rajamouli Movies This Weekend

If you liked Baahubali then you can't miss these SS Rajamouli movies this weekend 

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Loved Baahubali! Here's a list of 5 best SS Rajamouli movies you would love to watch

Loved Baahubali! Here's a list of 5 best SS Rajamouli movies you would love to watch

If you loved Baahubali and Baahubali 2 Here's a list of 5 best SS Rajamouli movies you would love to watch. 

Maryada Ramanna

Maryada Ramanna

Maryada Ramanna tells you the story of Ramu who returns to his hometown to sell the land he owns  falls in love with a woman named Aparna later learns that her parents want him dead. 

Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi

Chatrapathi is another movie from SS Rajamouli which stars Prabhas apart from Baahubali. Sivaji who was separated from his mother and stepbrother is later forced to work as a labor under a local goon. 

Magadheera

Magadheera

Magadheera is a great movie from SS Rajamouli that feels like Baahubali at times. The film is about street racer who was a warrior 400 years ago not only him but his lady love and his arch-enemy are also reincarnated when Harsh learns about his previous life he sets out to rescue the lady he loves. 

RRR

RRR

RRR is a story about a revolutionary and an officer in the british police who once used to best friends join forces to fight for freedom against despotic rulers. Another must watch flick by SS Rajamouli. 

Makkhi movie

Makkhi movie

Makkhi is a classic movie from SS Rajamouli. When a man who loved a woman is killed by another man who was jealous of him is later reborn as a fly after this he decides to take revenge from him to save his lady love. 

