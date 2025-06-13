From Maryada Ramanna To Makkhi Don't Miss These SS Rajamouli Movies This Weekend
Maryada Ramanna
Maryada Ramanna tells you the story of Ramu who returns to his hometown to sell the land he owns falls in love with a woman named Aparna later learns that her parents want him dead.
Chatrapathi
Chatrapathi is another movie from SS Rajamouli which stars Prabhas apart from Baahubali. Sivaji who was separated from his mother and stepbrother is later forced to work as a labor under a local goon.
Magadheera
Magadheera is a great movie from SS Rajamouli that feels like Baahubali at times. The film is about street racer who was a warrior 400 years ago not only him but his lady love and his arch-enemy are also reincarnated when Harsh learns about his previous life he sets out to rescue the lady he loves.
RRR
RRR is a story about a revolutionary and an officer in the british police who once used to best friends join forces to fight for freedom against despotic rulers. Another must watch flick by SS Rajamouli.
Makkhi movie
Makkhi is a classic movie from SS Rajamouli. When a man who loved a woman is killed by another man who was jealous of him is later reborn as a fly after this he decides to take revenge from him to save his lady love.
