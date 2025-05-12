6 Famous Bollywood Child Actors And What Are They Doing Now: Ahsaas Channa To Darsheel Safary

5 / 7

Her debut movie was Vaastu Shastra in 2004 and she then appeared as Ashu in My Friend Ganesha, followed by Aman in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Interestingly, she played male child actors in all these movies. For the first time, it was in Phoonk (2008) where she played a female child, Quite recently she played Ashoka Sundari in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Dhara in MTV Fanaah and lastly she was seen in Disney's Oye Jassie and Best Of Luck Nikki.