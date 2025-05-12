6 Famous Bollywood Child Actors And What Are They Doing Now: Ahsaas Channa To Darsheel Safary
Many of our Bollywood favourites have started out quite early in films as child artists. From Bhootnath's naughty Aman to Bajrangi Bhaijaan's innocent Harshali, let's find out today to check a list of these stars of what they are doing now:
Ali Haji
He debuted in 2018 film Noblemen. He was seen in Fanaa as Aamir Khan and Kajol's son, followed by Ta Ra Rum Pum in which he again played Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji son. He played supporting roles in Partner, Right Yaa Wrong (2010) Paathshaala (2010) and Super 30 (2019). As of now he is a writer-director and his recent work was Justice For Good Content (2021). He was also the writer for the series named United Kacche starring Sunil Grover on Zee5.
Darsheel Safary
Darsheel made his acting debut in 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par for which he was praised by critics and audience he won several awards for his performance as Ishaan Awasthi. After that he appeared in the film Bumm Bumm Bole, Zokkomon and Deepa Mehta's Midnight Children. In 2016 he played Abhay in anthology series Yeh Hai Aashiqui, sports drama Hukus Bukus and Gujrati film Kutch Express.
Partho Gupte
Partho Gupte debuted in the film Stanley Ka Dabba for which he received numerous of awards. Speaking of today he doesn't have any future projects.
Ahsaas Channa
Her debut movie was Vaastu Shastra in 2004 and she then appeared as Ashu in My Friend Ganesha, followed by Aman in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Interestingly, she played male child actors in all these movies. For the first time, it was in Phoonk (2008) where she played a female child, Quite recently she played Ashoka Sundari in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Dhara in MTV Fanaah and lastly she was seen in Disney's Oye Jassie and Best Of Luck Nikki.
Riva Arora
She is famous digital content creator who worked as a child actor in Uri and Gunjan Saxena biopic. She was last seen in Power of Paanch.
Harshaali Malhotra
Harshaali Malhotra's debut film was Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan alongside Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played the role of Shahida popularly known as Munni for which she bagged Filmfare award for best female debut. Harshaali recently acted in Qubool Hai (2014) as well as Laut Aao Trisha in the same year.
