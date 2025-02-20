6 Famous South Indian Actresses Who Left Showbiz: Two Of These Beauties Also Worked In Bollywood With Salman Khan
Famous South Indian Actresses Who Quit Acting: We all remember some beautiful faces from South cinema who are now no longer working in the showbiz world. Today, let's take a look at these actresses from the regional cinema who left an indelible mark in audiences' minds but quit the showbiz world for reasons known best to them.
Rambha
The actress worked in several hit films in her career spanning almost two decades. She featured in over 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) Sasha (2015) and a son named Shivin who was born in 2018.
She was Salman Khan's stunning South co-star from Judwaa (1997).
Samyuktha Varma
Samyuktha Varma was active in Malayalam films from 1999 to 2002. She made her debut in 1999 in the movie Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal for which she won her first Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress. She worked in 18 films. She is married to Malayalam actor Biju Menon since 2002.
Parvathy Jayaram
Ashwathy Kurup, better known as Parvathy Jayaram was an actress, costume designer and classical dancer, who appeared in Malayalam films. She was introduced to the industry by actor-director Balachandra Menon through Vivahithare Ithile in 1986. Parvathy married film actor Jayaram who was her co-star in many films on 7 September 1992. After marriage, Parvathy quit acting in films. She has two children, Kalidas Jayaram and Malavika Jayaram.
Nagma
Nagma is a famous name in sthe howbiz world. She appeared in films across various Indian languages, primarily in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Bhojpuri in the 90s. Her acting career took a backseat in 2008 as she set out to pursue her political career.
Kavya Madhavan
Kavya Madhavan appeared predominantly in Malayalam films. She made her debut in 1991 as a child artist in Pookkalam Varavayi. She was seen as one of the leading actresses in the Malayalam industry during the 2000s. She has acted in over 75 movies. However, she stepped away from acting in 2016.
Asin
Asin Thottumkal appeared predominantly in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu films. Asin has several awards to her credit including a Filmfare Award, two Filmfare Awards South and four SIIMA Awards. The Government of Tamil Nadu honoured her with the state's highest civilian award Kalaimamani, in 2009. She made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in the 2008 release Ghajini and was seen with Salman Khan in 'Ready' (2011).
She got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016 and quit acting after marriage. The couple was blessed with a daughter on 24 October 2017.
