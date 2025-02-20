6 Famous South Indian Actresses Who Left Showbiz: Two Of These Beauties Also Worked In Bollywood With Salman Khan

2 / 7

The actress worked in several hit films in her career spanning almost two decades. She featured in over 100 films across eight languages, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil, in addition to Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with a few Bengali, Bhojpuri and English films. Rambha is married to Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010 at Karnataka Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala. The couple is blessed with two daughters - Laanya (born in 2011) Sasha (2015) and a son named Shivin who was born in 2018.

She was Salman Khan's stunning South co-star from Judwaa (1997).