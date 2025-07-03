photoDetails

6 Hollywood Actors Who Look Like One Another

Finding celebrities doppleganger/lookalike on Internet is not uncommon these days now-a-days one or the other actor or actress look like each other its not a surprise . So here's a list of 6 Hollywood actors who resemble each other so much that they look like twins.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey 2 / 7 Emma Mackey looks exactly like the suicide squad actress Margot Robbie that maybe Emma Mackey could do a biopic movie on Margot Robbie. People always tell Emma Mackey that she resembles Margot Robbie so many times.

Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton 3 / 7 The resemblance between guardians of the galaxy actress and mission impossible actress are too much identical sometimes they look different but most of the times they lookalike.

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams 4 / 7 Isla Fisher resembles the Man Of Steel actress so much that they look like twins and fans often gets confused recognizing them.

Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry 5 / 7 The 500 days of summer actress and the singer somewhat resemble each other but sometime mistaken as one another.

Dua Lipa and Megan Fox 6 / 7 The singer Dua Lipa and the Transformer actress Megan Fox have same facial features that's why they are mistaken for each other sometimes.