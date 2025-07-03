6 Hollywood Actors Who Look Like One Another
There are so many actors and actresses in Hollywood who look like each other but here's a list of 6 actresses who closely resemble one another.
Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey
Emma Mackey looks exactly like the suicide squad actress Margot Robbie that maybe Emma Mackey could do a biopic movie on Margot Robbie. People always tell Emma Mackey that she resembles Margot Robbie so many times.
Zoe Saldana and Thandie Newton
The resemblance between guardians of the galaxy actress and mission impossible actress are too much identical sometimes they look different but most of the times they lookalike.
Isla Fisher and Amy Adams
Isla Fisher resembles the Man Of Steel actress so much that they look like twins and fans often gets confused recognizing them.
Zooey Deschanel and Katy Perry
The 500 days of summer actress and the singer somewhat resemble each other but sometime mistaken as one another.
Dua Lipa and Megan Fox
The singer Dua Lipa and the Transformer actress Megan Fox have same facial features that's why they are mistaken for each other sometimes.
Natalie Portman and Keira Knightley
These 2 actors resemble each other so much that fans often get confused who is who sometimes Keira look like Natalie and vice versa both of the actresses have worked in star wars playing body double.
