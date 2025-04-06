6 Lesser-Known Masterpiece From Studio Ghibli You Can't Afford To Miss
Studio Ghibli, Inc. is a Japanese animation studio having a strong presence in the animation industry. With social media filled with its AI-generative, let's take a look at some of its original and underrated anime which will fill up your heart. (Image: Youtube Still)
The Red Turtle (2016)
The Red Turtle is one of Studio Ghibli's unique films that has no dialogue and follows the story of a man who becomes shipwrecked on an uninhabited island where his attempts at escape are repeatedly prevented by a red turtle. (Image: Youtube Still)
Pom Poko (1996)
Pom Poko is an animated comedy-drama film that centres around a colony of Japanese raccoon dogs living on the outskirts of Tokyo as they work to combat the growing deforestation of their home. (Image: Youtube Still)
From Up On Poppy Hill (2011)
From Up On Poppy Hill is a Japanese animated film based on the 1980 manga of the same name, the film follows the simple story of Umi Matsuzaki, a high school girl living in an old hospital-turned-boarding house. When Umi meets Shun Kazama, a member of the school's newspaper club, they decide to clean up the school's clubhouse, which the chairman of the local school board and a businessman, intends to demolish the building for redevelopment. (Image: Youtube Still)
My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
My Neighbors the Yamadas is a slice-of-life comedy-drama, which is depicted in a stylized comic strip aesthetic unlike the other films of Studio Ghibli, follows the daily lives of the Yamada family like losing a child in a department store, the relationships between father and son and more. (Image: Youtube Still)
Mei and the Kittenbus (2002)
Mei and the Kittenbus is a 13-minute animated short film that is the sequel to the 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro. The film follows the story of Mei and her adventures with the Kittenbus, a child version of the Catbus. In this short film, Totoro also makes a return appearance. (Image: IMDb)
Castle in the Sky (1986)
The last, Castle in the Sky, also known as Laputa: Castle in the Sky, is the first film officially produced by Studio Ghibli. This film follows the story of Pazu whose life changes when he meets Sheeta, a girl whom pirates are chasing for her crystal amulet, which has the potential to locate Laputa, a legendary castle floating in the sky. (Image: Youtube Still)
