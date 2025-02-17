6 Most Terrifying Killer Animal Movies On Netflix You Must Watch Once - In Pics
Killer Animal Movies On Netflix: Are you one of those who love to watch horror or thrilling adventurous movies? Well, fasten your seat belts, because the curated list of movies this time is not for the faint-hearted. Today, let's take a look at 6 most terrifying animal movies on Netflix:
Shark Night 3D (2011)
Shark Night (advertised as Shark Night 3D) is a 2011 American horror film directed by David R. Ellis and written by Will Hayes and Jesse Studenberg.
Piranha (1978)
Piranha is about an earthquake that opens the bottom of Lake Victoria, releasing schools of carnivorous piranhas.
Cujo (1983)
Cujo is a 1983 horror film based on Stephen King's best-selling novel. It tells the story of a suburban housewife and her young son who are terrorized by a rabid St. Bernard named Cujo.
Crawl (2019)
Crawl is an American natural horror film directed by Alexandre Aja, written by brothers Michael and Shawn Rasmussen, and produced by Sam Raimi. It stars Kaya Scodelario and Barry Pepper as a daughter and father who, along with their dog, find themselves trapped in the crawl space of their home and preyed upon by alligators during a Category 5 hurricane in Florida.
Anaconda (1997)
Anaconda is an action-adventure-horror movie about a National Geographic film crew who are taken hostage by a hunter, who forces them along on his quest to capture the world's largest - and deadliest - snake.
47 Meters Down (2016)
Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.
