Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3054568https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/6-richest-indian-youtubers-who-became-actors-can-digital-content-creators-pivot-to-mainstream-acting-evidence-so-far-3054568
NewsPhotos6 richest Indian YouTubers who became actors: Can digital content creators pivot to mainstream acting? Evidence so far
photoDetails

6 richest Indian YouTubers who became actors: Can digital content creators pivot to mainstream acting? Evidence so far

Updated:Jun 12, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Indian YouTubers who became actors

1/7
Indian YouTubers who became actors

YouTubers who became actors: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the list richest and popular Indian digital content creators who smoothly transitioned to acting. From making funny reels, vines and videos to entering the big bad world of showbiz in prominent roles - a look at 6 richest YouTubers who pivoted from content creation to Bollywood. (Disclaimer: All figures are estimated numbers shared by general media reports)

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Prajakta Koli

2/7
Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli

Net Worth: Approximately Rs 15-16 crore

(Estimated by industry figures reported by media)

YouTube Channel: MostlySane

Prajakta Koli's fun comedy sketches were widely appreciated by masses. She made her movie debut Jugjugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She played the lead role in the popular Netflix series Mismatched.

Follow Us

Kusha Kapila

3/7
Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila

Net Worth: 20–25 crore (roughly $2.4–$3 million USD)

(Estimated by industry figures reported by media)

Digital content creator-turned-entrepreneur Kusha Kapila is India's one of the highest-paid influencers became famous for playing relatable, satirical characters—most notably the fictional South Delhi socialite Billi Masi and 60-second comedy sketches. Her acting debut was in 2020 with a role in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories. 

Follow Us

Harsh Beniwal

4/7
Harsh Beniwal

Harsh Beniwal

Net Worth: Approximately Rs 30 crore

YouTube Channel: Harsh Beniwal

He started out with innovative vines and parodies, Harsh Beniwal made his Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. Since then, he played major roles in web and television series like Campus Diaries and Checkmate.

Follow Us

Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)

5/7
Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)

Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)

Net Worth Estimate: Often reported between Rs 320 crore – Rs 360 crore ($40–$45 million).

YouTube Channels: Technical Guruji, Gaurav Chaudhary (Vlogs)

Technical Guruji is famous for his tech-focused YouTube channel and is one of the wealthiest Indian content creators. He has also ventured into acting and reality television. He made his Bollywood debut with a cameo in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also appeared in the reality TV show Temptation Island India.

Follow Us

Bhuvan Bam

6/7
Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam

Net Worth: Approximately Rs 122 crore

YouTube Channel: BB Ki Vines

Bhuvan Bam became famous for his character-driven comedy. He smoothly transitioned from being YouTuber to OTT space. He made his writing and acting debut in the web series Dhindora. He subsequently starred in the hit series Taaza Khabar and Rafta Rafta.

Follow Us

Ashish Chanchlani

7/7
Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani

Net Worth: Rs 40-42 crore ($5 million USD)

YouTube Channel: Ashish Chanchlani Vines

He is also one of the top digital content creators with over 29 million subscribers, making him one of India's top digital content creators. His acting debut came with short film Ekaki, bringing his college-era acting concepts to the screen.

Follow Us
Indian YouTubers who became actorsRichest YouTubers who became actorsrichest Indian YouTubersEntertainmentKusha Kapila
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Top 10 career options in commerce stream after class 12
Top 10 career options in commerce stream after class 12 with high salary
camera icon7
title
fireflies in Maharashtra June
Want to feel the magic of pre-monsoon nights? Discover 5 stunning places in Maharashtra to spot fireflies in June
camera icon8
title
Stunt Doubles of Bollywood stars
Who really performed that scene? 7 Bollywood stars and their secret stunt doubles - Know their real names
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Rs 10 lakh towards interest free advance for car, one month's basic salary as festival advance; check NC-JCM proposal
camera icon8
title
Technology
Using X daily? Here are 8 hidden features most users still don’t know about