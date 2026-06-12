6 richest Indian YouTubers who became actors: Can digital content creators pivot to mainstream acting? Evidence so far
Indian YouTubers who became actors
YouTubers who became actors: Today, in this feature, let's take a look at the list richest and popular Indian digital content creators who smoothly transitioned to acting. From making funny reels, vines and videos to entering the big bad world of showbiz in prominent roles - a look at 6 richest YouTubers who pivoted from content creation to Bollywood. (Disclaimer: All figures are estimated numbers shared by general media reports)
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Prajakta Koli
Prajakta Koli
Net Worth: Approximately Rs 15-16 crore
(Estimated by industry figures reported by media)
YouTube Channel: MostlySane
Prajakta Koli's fun comedy sketches were widely appreciated by masses. She made her movie debut Jugjugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. She played the lead role in the popular Netflix series Mismatched.
Kusha Kapila
Kusha Kapila
Net Worth: 20–25 crore (roughly $2.4–$3 million USD)
(Estimated by industry figures reported by media)
Digital content creator-turned-entrepreneur Kusha Kapila is India's one of the highest-paid influencers became famous for playing relatable, satirical characters—most notably the fictional South Delhi socialite Billi Masi and 60-second comedy sketches. Her acting debut was in 2020 with a role in the Netflix anthology film Ghost Stories.
Harsh Beniwal
Harsh Beniwal
Net Worth: Approximately Rs 30 crore
YouTube Channel: Harsh Beniwal
He started out with innovative vines and parodies, Harsh Beniwal made his Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2. Since then, he played major roles in web and television series like Campus Diaries and Checkmate.
Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)
Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji)
Net Worth Estimate: Often reported between Rs 320 crore – Rs 360 crore ($40–$45 million).
YouTube Channels: Technical Guruji, Gaurav Chaudhary (Vlogs)
Technical Guruji is famous for his tech-focused YouTube channel and is one of the wealthiest Indian content creators. He has also ventured into acting and reality television. He made his Bollywood debut with a cameo in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He also appeared in the reality TV show Temptation Island India.
Bhuvan Bam
Bhuvan Bam
Net Worth: Approximately Rs 122 crore
YouTube Channel: BB Ki Vines
Bhuvan Bam became famous for his character-driven comedy. He smoothly transitioned from being YouTuber to OTT space. He made his writing and acting debut in the web series Dhindora. He subsequently starred in the hit series Taaza Khabar and Rafta Rafta.
Ashish Chanchlani
Ashish Chanchlani
Net Worth: Rs 40-42 crore ($5 million USD)
YouTube Channel: Ashish Chanchlani Vines
He is also one of the top digital content creators with over 29 million subscribers, making him one of India's top digital content creators. His acting debut came with short film Ekaki, bringing his college-era acting concepts to the screen.
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