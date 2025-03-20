6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully
Social media influencers are no longer confined to the digital space; many are now making their mark in Bollywood, thanks to their talent and creativity. Here is a list of the top 10 social media influencers who have successfully transitioned into the film industry.
In India, several influencers have leveraged their online popularity to launch acting careers in Bollywood. They initially gained millions of followers on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok by creating engaging content. Their talent, confidence, and strong fan base caught the attention of filmmakers, paving the way for their entry into the film industry.
1. Prajakta Koli
Prajakta Koli, widely recognized for her relatable comedy on her YouTube channel MostlySane, stepped into Bollywood with her debut in Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, she showcased her versatility beyond the digital space by sharing the screen with renowned actors.
2. Kusha Kapila
Kusha Kapila rose to prominence on social media with her satirical and humorous videos, portraying diverse characters that resonated with urban audiences. She made her Bollywood debut in Plan A Plan B (2022), starring alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh, expanding her presence in the film industry. She also appeared in movies like Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, and Selfiee.
3. Dolly Singh
Dolly Singh, renowned for her comedic sketches and fashion content on YouTube and Instagram, ventured into acting in 2020 with her role in the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Her successful transition from influencer to actress was evident in the positive response to her performance. In 2023, she further made headlines with her appearance on the Cannes Red Carpet.
4. Shirley Setia
Singer and YouTuber Shirley Setia, admired for her melodious voice, stepped into Bollywood with her acting debut in Nikamma (2022). Her large online fan base eagerly anticipated her transition to the big screen.
5. Barkha Singh
Barkha Singh, initially known for her work as a digital content creator and in web series, appeared in the Bollywood film 36 Farmhouse (2022). Her seamless transition between online platforms and mainstream cinema highlights her versatility as an actor.
6. Kareema Barry
Kareema Barry, known for her engaging social media content, made her acting debut in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Her entry into Bollywood reflects the growing trend of digital influencers making their mark in the film industry.
