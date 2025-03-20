Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2874884https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/6-social-media-influencers-who-stepped-into-bollywood-gracefully-prajakta-koli-dolly-singh-kusha-kapila-and-others-2874884
NewsPhotos6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully 6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully
photoDetails

6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully

Social media influencers are no longer confined to the digital space; many are now making their mark in Bollywood, thanks to their talent and creativity. Here is a list of the top 10 social media influencers who have successfully transitioned into the film industry.

 

Updated:Mar 20, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Follow Us

6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully

1/7
6 Social Media Influencers Who Stepped Into Bollywood Gracefully

In India, several influencers have leveraged their online popularity to launch acting careers in Bollywood. They initially gained millions of followers on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok by creating engaging content. Their talent, confidence, and strong fan base caught the attention of filmmakers, paving the way for their entry into the film industry.

 

Follow Us

1. Prajakta Koli

2/7
1. Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli, widely recognized for her relatable comedy on her YouTube channel MostlySane, stepped into Bollywood with her debut in Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022). Starring alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, she showcased her versatility beyond the digital space by sharing the screen with renowned actors.

 

Follow Us

2. Kusha Kapila

3/7
2. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila rose to prominence on social media with her satirical and humorous videos, portraying diverse characters that resonated with urban audiences. She made her Bollywood debut in Plan A Plan B (2022), starring alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh, expanding her presence in the film industry. She also appeared in movies like Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, and Selfiee.

 

Follow Us

3. Dolly Singh

4/7
3. Dolly Singh

Dolly Singh, renowned for her comedic sketches and fashion content on YouTube and Instagram, ventured into acting in 2020 with her role in the Netflix series Bhaag Beanie Bhaag. Her successful transition from influencer to actress was evident in the positive response to her performance. In 2023, she further made headlines with her appearance on the Cannes Red Carpet.

 

Follow Us

4. Shirley Setia

5/7
4. Shirley Setia

Singer and YouTuber Shirley Setia, admired for her melodious voice, stepped into Bollywood with her acting debut in Nikamma (2022). Her large online fan base eagerly anticipated her transition to the big screen.

 

Follow Us

5. Barkha Singh

6/7
5. Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh, initially known for her work as a digital content creator and in web series, appeared in the Bollywood film 36 Farmhouse (2022). Her seamless transition between online platforms and mainstream cinema highlights her versatility as an actor.

 

Follow Us

6. Kareema Barry

7/7
6. Kareema Barry

Kareema Barry, known for her engaging social media content, made her acting debut in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Her entry into Bollywood reflects the growing trend of digital influencers making their mark in the film industry.

 

Follow Us
social media influencersBollywood debutDigital creatorsinfluencers in BollywoodYouTube starsInstagram Influencersacting careerFilm IndustryTransition to BollywoodWeb Series StarsSocial Media to CinemaIndian influencersBollywood SuccessContent Creators in FilmsRising StarsPrajakta Kolidolly singhKusha KapilaBarkha Singh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
fruits for eyesight
7 Fruits That Can Improve Your Eyesight Naturally
camera icon8
title
Copra
Why Is Copra Or Coconut Not Allowed In Flight? Check List Of Banned Items On Plane
camera icon8
title
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced; Star Player To Pay THIS Much Money As Alimony
camera icon8
title
First Captains Of IPL Teams
From Sachin Tendulkar To Sourav Ganguly: List Of Players Who Became First Captains Of IPL Teams
camera icon7
title
Iconic Indian Sweets
7 Iconic Indian Sweets & Their Unique Stories
NEWS ON ONE CLICK