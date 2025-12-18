6 Stunning Heroines in Dhurandhar Who Went Unnoticed While Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh Stole Spotlight
Sara Arjun
Daughter of veteran actor Raj Arjun, 20-year-old Sara Arjun essays the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar. She plays the daughter of Jamil Jamali and the wife of Hamza Ali Mazari. Despite limited screen time, Sara leaves a strong impression with her poised performance.
Saumya Tandon
Popularly known as Anita Bhabhi from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon plays Ulfat Hussain, the wife of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). At 41, Saumya delivers a restrained and emotionally grounded performance that adds weight to her character.
Geetika
Television anchor and host Geetika, who has previously hosted shows like Meri Saheli and appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, is seen as Shabnam in Dhurandhar. Her brief yet impactful presence complements the film’s intense narrative.
Akaisha Vats
Akaisha Vats, 24, made her debut earlier this year with Andaz 2. Dhurandhar marks her second film, where she plays the wife of Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), Rehman Dakait’s cousin.
Krystle D’Souza
Television star Krystle D’Souza, known for shows like Kasturi and films such as Chehre, features in Dhurandhar as a dancer in the item number Shararat. Her glamorous appearance adds to the film’s visual appeal.
Ayesha Khan
Ayesha Khan, who has been part of television shows like Baalveer Returns and films including Jaat, is also seen in the item song Shararat. Her performance adds energy and flair to the high-octane track.
While Dhurandhar is largely driven by its powerful male leads, these actresses played crucial supporting roles that enhanced the film’s emotional and visual texture—even if they didn’t receive the spotlight they deserved.
