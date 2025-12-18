Advertisement
6 Stunning Heroines in Dhurandhar Who Went Unnoticed While Akshaye Khanna And Ranveer Singh Stole Spotlight

Dhurandhar is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and has been receiving widespread critical acclaim. While Ranveer Singh’s commanding screen presence and Akshaye Khanna’s menacing performance have rightfully earned massive praise, the film also featured several talented actresses whose performances largely went unnoticed in the shadow of the hero–villain face-off. Here’s a look at seven actresses from Dhurandhar who quietly added depth and grace to the narrative.
Updated:Dec 18, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
Sara Arjun

Sara Arjun

Daughter of veteran actor Raj Arjun, 20-year-old Sara Arjun essays the role of Yalina Jamali in Dhurandhar. She plays the daughter of Jamil Jamali and the wife of Hamza Ali Mazari. Despite limited screen time, Sara leaves a strong impression with her poised performance.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon

Popularly known as Anita Bhabhi from Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon plays Ulfat Hussain, the wife of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). At 41, Saumya delivers a restrained and emotionally grounded performance that adds weight to her character.

Geetika

Geetika

Television anchor and host Geetika, who has previously hosted shows like Meri Saheli and appeared in Laal Singh Chaddha, is seen as Shabnam in Dhurandhar. Her brief yet impactful presence complements the film’s intense narrative.

Akaisha Vats

Akaisha Vats

Akaisha Vats, 24, made her debut earlier this year with Andaz 2. Dhurandhar marks her second film, where she plays the wife of Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor), Rehman Dakait’s cousin. 

 

Krystle D’Souza

Krystle D’Souza

Television star Krystle D’Souza, known for shows like Kasturi and films such as Chehre, features in Dhurandhar as a dancer in the item number Shararat. Her glamorous appearance adds to the film’s visual appeal.

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan, who has been part of television shows like Baalveer Returns and films including Jaat, is also seen in the item song Shararat. Her performance adds energy and flair to the high-octane track.

While Dhurandhar is largely driven by its powerful male leads, these actresses played crucial supporting roles that enhanced the film’s emotional and visual texture—even if they didn’t receive the spotlight they deserved.

