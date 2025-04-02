Advertisement
6 Times Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies: Pushpa 2 To Kantara - In Pics
6 Times Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies: Pushpa 2 To Kantara - In Pics

6 Times Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies: Here’s a list of actors who recreated popular movie characters and grabbed everyone’s attention

Updated:Apr 02, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies

Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies

Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies: One once or twice but many a times, Indian TV stars have stepped into the shoes of famous film characters, surprising theie audiences with a fun and edgy element in the episodes. Today, let's take a look at such actors who recreated popular movie characters and hogged the limelight with their massive dramatic transformation on the small screens:

Sheel Verma as Pushpa Raj

Sheel Verma as Pushpa Raj

Channel: Shemaroo Umang – Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain

In Shemaroo Umang’s show ‘Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain’ Actor Sheel Verma surprised viewers when he channeled Allu Arjun’s much talked about Pushpa 2 look for a major highpoint in the show. He also performed the popular Tandav Dance on the show.

Dayanand Shetty as Kantara's Shiva

Dayanand Shetty as Kantara's Shiva

Channel: Sony TV – CID

The popular actor Dayanand Shetty known as Daya from Sony TV’s CID stunned everyone when he took inspiration from blockbuster movie Kantara. This dramatic look grabbed the audience's attention. 

Chandan Prabhakar as Kabir Singh

Chandan Prabhakar as Kabir Singh

Channel: Sony Entertainment – The Kapil Sharma Show

Chandan Prabhakar took everyone by surprise when he transformed into Kabir Singh, the intense and brooding character made famous by Shahid Kapoor for one of the episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Baalveer - The Witch

Baalveer - The Witch

Channel: SonyLIV

Baalveer was a fantasy TV series and the longest-running speculative fiction show in India. The franchise featured Dev Joshi in the titular role. Its first season aired from 8 October 2012 to 4 November 2016. Baalveer 5 was announced at the end of season 4 and it is scheduled to stream on April 7, 2025 on SonyLIV.

In episode 227 of Baalveer, a character of a witch is introduced in the show which has drawn inspiration from the The Evil Queen, also known as the Wicked Queen, Queen Grimhilde - the  fictional character who appears in Walt Disney Productions' first animated feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and remains a villain character in their extended Snow White franchise. She is based on the Evil Queen character from the 1812 German fairy tale 'Snow White'.

 

Rumi Khan as Dastaan

Rumi Khan as Dastaan

Channel: Colors - Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat

Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat was based on life of Ashoka, the third emperor of the Mauryan empire. The antagonist of this historical drama, Dastaan, played by Rumi Khan posed a striking similarity to Khal Drogo from The Game Of Thrones.

Ankita Lokhande as Madhuri Dixit

Ankita Lokhande as Madhuri Dixit

Channel: Colors - Dance Deewane

Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane. Dressed in the recreated look from the classic song Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar from Sailaab. In her Maharashtrian-inspired costume, Ankita’s performance was a nostalgic treat.

Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movieslist of actors who played film charactersIndian tv actorstop tv actorsBollywood inspired looks of TV actorsEntertainmentBest Indian TV Actors
NEWS ON ONE CLICK