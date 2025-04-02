6 Times Indian TV Actors Recreated Dramatic Looks From Iconic Movies: Pushpa 2 To Kantara - In Pics

5 / 7

Channel: SonyLIV

Baalveer was a fantasy TV series and the longest-running speculative fiction show in India. The franchise featured Dev Joshi in the titular role. Its first season aired from 8 October 2012 to 4 November 2016. Baalveer 5 was announced at the end of season 4 and it is scheduled to stream on April 7, 2025 on SonyLIV.

In episode 227 of Baalveer, a character of a witch is introduced in the show which has drawn inspiration from the The Evil Queen, also known as the Wicked Queen, Queen Grimhilde - the fictional character who appears in Walt Disney Productions' first animated feature film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and remains a villain character in their extended Snow White franchise. She is based on the Evil Queen character from the 1812 German fairy tale 'Snow White'.