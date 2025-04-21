6 Top South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Stunning Beauties Prove 50 Is The New 30!
6 South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Check out the leading ladies of South Indian cinema, who are proving that 50 is the new 30. Looking absolutely gorgeous and inspiring an ocean of fan following all this time, these stunning beauties are divas in the true blue sense.
Shobana
Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai is a popular actress and Bharatanatyam dancer, who works predominantly in Malayalam, Telugu films, in addition to Tamil, Hindi, English and Kannada films. She is a recipient of two National Film Awards, one Kerala State Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards South. Shobana has starred in 230 films across several languages. She is 55.
Revathi
Asha Kelunni Nair, better known by her stage name Revathi, is an actress-director, known for her works predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam cinema - in addition to Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films respectively. She is 58.
Ramya Krishnan
Ramya Krishnan works in Telugu and Tamil films, along with appearances in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She aced her part in in SS Rajamouli's epic 2 -part saga Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, where she played Rajamata Sivagami Devi. She is 54.
Madhoo
Madhoo Shah is known for her works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. She was a part of films including Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Roja (1992), Allari Priyudu (1992), Yoddha (1992), and Gentleman (1993). She is 56.
Khushbu Sundar
Khushbu or Khushboo Sundar is an actress-turned politician, who worked in Tamil language films and in a few Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She has appeared in over 185 films, and has won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two Cinema Express Awards, a Kalaimamani Award and a Kerala State Film Award. She is 54.
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada Nahata, an actress-turned politician is known for her works majorly in Telugu cinema and Hindi cinema as well as in Tamil films in late '70s, '80s and early '90s. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014. She is 63.
