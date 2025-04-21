6 Top South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Stunning Beauties Prove 50 Is The New 30!

7 / 7

Jaya Prada Nahata, an actress-turned politician is known for her works majorly in Telugu cinema and Hindi cinema as well as in Tamil films in late '70s, '80s and early '90s. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014. She is 63.