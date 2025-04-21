Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2888957https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/6-top-south-indian-actresses-who-are-defying-age-stunning-beauties-prove-50-is-the-new-30-2888957
NewsPhotos6 Top South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Stunning Beauties Prove 50 Is The New 30!
photoDetails

6 Top South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Stunning Beauties Prove 50 Is The New 30!

6 Top South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Check out this compilation of female stars who have a huge body of work to their credit over the years.

Updated:Apr 21, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Follow Us

South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age

1/7
South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age

6 South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying Age: Check out the leading ladies of South Indian cinema, who are proving that 50 is the new 30. Looking absolutely gorgeous and inspiring an ocean of fan following all this time, these stunning beauties are divas in the true blue sense.

 

Follow Us

Shobana

2/7
Shobana

Shobana Chandrakumar Pillai is a popular actress and Bharatanatyam dancer, who works predominantly in Malayalam, Telugu films, in addition to Tamil, Hindi, English and Kannada films. She is a recipient of two National Film Awards, one Kerala State Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards South. Shobana has starred in 230 films across several languages. She is 55.

Follow Us

Revathi

3/7
Revathi

Asha Kelunni Nair, better known by her stage name Revathi, is an actress-director, known for her works predominantly in Tamil and Malayalam cinema - in addition to Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films respectively. She is 58.

Follow Us

Ramya Krishnan

4/7
Ramya Krishnan

Ramya Krishnan works in Telugu and Tamil films, along with appearances in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. She aced her part in in SS Rajamouli's epic 2 -part saga Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion, where she played Rajamata Sivagami Devi. She is 54.

Follow Us

Madhoo

5/7
Madhoo

Madhoo Shah is known for her works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. She was a part of films including Phool Aur Kaante (1991), Roja (1992), Allari Priyudu (1992), Yoddha (1992), and Gentleman (1993). She is 56.

Follow Us

Khushbu Sundar

6/7
Khushbu Sundar

Khushbu or Khushboo Sundar is an actress-turned politician, who worked in Tamil language films and in a few Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She has appeared in over 185 films, and has won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, two Cinema Express Awards, a Kalaimamani Award and a Kerala State Film Award. She is 54.

Follow Us

Jaya Prada

7/7
Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada Nahata, an actress-turned politician is known for her works majorly in Telugu cinema and Hindi cinema as well as in Tamil films in late '70s, '80s and early '90s. She left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014. She is 63.

Follow Us
South Indian Actresses Who Are Defying AgeSouth Indian Actresses ageing like fine wineRevathiShobanaMadhootop South Indian Actresses6 South Indian Actresses ageing in reverseEntertainmenthot South Indian Actressessouth indian actressesSouth Indian Actresses net worthrichest South Indian Actresses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
Most 50-Plus Scores In IPL History: Virat Kohli Surpasses David Warner; Check Top 7 Batters
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
10 Players To Hit A Six On 1st Ball Of IPL Career: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Joins Andre Russell; Check Full List
camera icon6
title
7 Richest Celebrity Chefs In India
7 Richest Chefs In India: Not Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, THIS Cook Tops The List With Whopping Net Worth Of...
camera icon7
title
Upcoming concerts in india
From AR Rahman To Travis Scott: 7 Upcoming Concerts In India You Can’t Miss in 2025
camera icon7
title
WrestleMania 41
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Results: Jey Uso’s Glory, Fatu’s Debut Title Win, And Rollins’ Shocking Victory - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK