6 Underrated Songs You Can Add to Your Instagram Story This Friendship Day
Celebrate Friendship Day with these underrated tracks that capture everything from goofy bonding to heartfelt memories. Perfect for giving your Instagram Story a personal, musical touch.
"Yaar Mere” - Darshan Raval
Not exactly unknown, but its emotional depth still makes it a go-to for true friendships.
"Atrangi Yaari” - Wazir
A funky, offbeat ode to the quirks and bonds of close friendships.
"Yaari” - Guru Randhawa & Bohemia
A Punjabi track that beautifully balances beats with emotions.
“Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan” - Kishore Kumar
The classic redone in softer versions and count as a timeless and touching.
“Yeh Dosti” - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Modern remixes of the original give a fresh vibe for story aesthetics.
“Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai” - Chashme Baddoor
A nostalgic ride through the golden days of college friendships.
