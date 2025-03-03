Advertisement
6 Unusual And Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna To Yash-Kiara Advani - In Pics

New On-Screen Pairings Of 2025: Here's a look at the most anticipated pairings, each bringing a fresh dynamic to the big screen

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
6 Unusual And Fresh On-Screen Pairings Of 2025

1/7
As Bollywood gears up for Salman Khan’s much anticipated Eid 2025 release Sikandar, audiences are eagerly awaiting the collaborations between some of the industry’s most beloved stars. Here's a look at the most anticipated pairings, each bringing a fresh dynamic to the big screen:

 

Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna

2/7
Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna

Sikandar: After much speculation, the teaser for Sikandar featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet on fire. 

Yash & Kiara Advani

3/7
Yash & Kiara Advani

Toxic: In Toxic, Yash, known for his powerhouse performances in the KGF franchise, teams up with Kiara Advani in a gripping thriller. 

Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan

4/7
Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan

Metro... In Dino: Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan will appear together in Anurag Basu’s Metro... In Dino. This anthology film comprises four heartwarming stories about contemporary couples, and fans are looking forward to seeing Aditya and Sara’s on-screen chemistry.

Ranveer Singh & Kiara Advani

5/7
Ranveer Singh & Kiara Advani

Don 3: The Don franchise has always been a fan favorite, and with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role of Don, paired with Kiara Advani, expectations are soaring. 

Kriti Sanon & Dhanush

6/7
Kriti Sanon & Dhanush

Tere Ishk Mein: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush come together for Tere Ishk Mein, a romantic drama that promises to showcase their stunning on-screen presence. 

Genelia Deshmukh & Aamir Khan

7/7
Genelia Deshmukh & Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par 2: Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan come together for Sitare Zameen Par, a sequel to the beloved 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. 

