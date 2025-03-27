6 Upcoming Bollywood Movies Releasing In March And April 2025: Salman Khan's Eid Blockbuster To Sunny Deol's Masala Potboiler - In Pics
If you are a movie lover, this compilation of the upcoming film list will come in handy when you book your tickets. Today, let's take a look at the list of Hindi movies set to hit the theatres in the months of March and April featuring A-listers from the glamour world.
Salman Khan’s Sikandar
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Release Date: March 30, 2025 Director: A.R. Murugadoss Cast: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna
Patralekhaa’s Phule
Patralekhaa’s Phule Release Date: April 11, 2025 Director: Ananth Mahadevan Cast: Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa
Sunny Deol’s Jaat
Sunny Deol’s Jaat Release Date: April 10, 2025 Director: Gopichand Malineni Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra
Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero
Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero Release Date: April 25, 2025 Produced by: Excel Entertainment Cast: Emraan Hashmi
Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii
Sanjay Dutt's The Bhootnii Release Date: April 18, 2025 Director: Sidhaant Sachdev Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy
Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2
Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 Release Date: April 18, 2025 Director: Karan Singh Tyagi Cast: Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday
