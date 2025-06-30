7 Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Are Over 40 And Unmarried, Proving Age Is Just A Number!

4 / 8

The very talented Divya Dutta debuted back in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, which she followed with a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati. She got attention for her performance in 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. She went on to star in many hit movies including Veer Zaara, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Badlapur and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. She is 47.