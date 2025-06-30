7 Beautiful Bollywood Actresses Who Are Over 40 And Unmarried, Proving Age Is Just A Number!
Check out these glamourous celebs who are stunning, happily single and look half their age. Some of these gorgeous beauties are almost 50 and still can give jitters to many newcomers. Take a look here:
Tabu
The powerhouse of talent, Tabu has an incredible body of work to her credit. With films like Maqbool, Haider and Andhadhun putting her on a high acting pedestal - fans love to watch her on the big screens in meatier roles. She is 53 and happily single.
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji made her debut with Sssshhh... in 2003 and had her first success with the political crime thriller films Sarkar and Sarkar Raj respectively. A former Bigg Boss contestant, Tanishaa is 47 and happily single.
Divya Dutta
The very talented Divya Dutta debuted back in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna, which she followed with a lead role in the 1995 drama Veergati. She got attention for her performance in 1999 Punjabi film Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India. She went on to star in many hit movies including Veer Zaara, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Delhi-6, Stanley Ka Dabba, Heroine, Badlapur and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. She is 47.
Ameesha Patel
Can you believe that the gorgeous 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' girl is 50. Yes, Ameesha Patel, who gave a smashing hit with her debut starring Hrithik Roshan, has also featured in successful movies like Gadar and Gadar 2.
Sushmita Sen
Former Miss Universe is 49 and looks like a true blue diva. She made a terrific comeback to OTT with Aarya series in (2020-2024). The actress has a successful jewellery business running in Dubai by the name of her daughter Renee. Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter Renee in 2000 at the age of 24 and welcomed her second daughter Alisah in 2010.
Shamita Shetty
The stunning beauty and a Bigg Boss veteran, she made her much-hyped debut with YRF's 'Mohabbatein' and went on to star in movies like Bewafaa (2005), Zeher (2005) and Cash (2007) among others. She is 46.
Nargis Fakhri
The leggy lass hogged attention with Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rockstar. Later was seen in Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, and Housefull 3 among others. She is 45 and looks half her age.
