7 Best 'Feel-Good' K-Dramas That Will Instantly Lift Your Mood
Her Private Life
Her Private Life is a lighthearted rom-com filled with humor, great chemistry, and heartwarming moments. With a fun mix of romance and a relatable fangirl story, it’s the perfect comfort watch.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a lighthearted coming-of-age story about a young weightlifter discovering love, friendship, and dreams. Packed with warmth, humor, and inspiring moments, it’s a must-watch for feel-good vibes.
King The Land
King the Land is a perfect feel-good k-drama, When cold chaebol heir Gu Won meets cheerful hotelier Cheon Sa-rang at King Hotel, love and laughter unfold. With romance, comedy, and workplace charm, it's a must-watch for feel-good vibes.
Start-Up
Start-Up follows Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious woman chasing her entrepreneurial dreams. She meets Nam Do-san, a struggling founder, and Han Ji-pyeong, a sharp investor with a hidden past, this inspiring drama delivers a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and growth, a feel-good k-drama to must-watch.
Lovely Runner
Lovely Runner follows a devoted fan time-travels to save her idol, leading to heartwarming, funny moments and unexpected friendships. This 2024 K-drama blends romance, comedy, and fantasy, a must-watch for time-travel lovers and a binge worthy feel-good watch.
Doctor Slump
When two former high school rivals, now doctors, navigate love, friendship, and career challenges in this feel-good K-drama you will have a perfect blend of comedy and heartfelt moments that will instantly lift your mood.
Business Proposal
Business Proposal is a perfect weekend watch, Shin Ha-ri goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to meet her company’s CEO, Kang Tae-mu. When he decides to marry her, chaos and romance unfold in this fun, feel-good drama.
(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)
