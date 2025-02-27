Advertisement
7 Best 'Feel-Good' K-Dramas That Will Instantly Lift Your Mood

 This weekend, add these feel-good K-dramas to your watchlist! From perfect plots to giggle-worthy moments, these lighthearted gems are a must-watch.
Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Her Private Life

1/7
Her Private Life

Her Private Life is a lighthearted rom-com filled with humor, great chemistry, and heartwarming moments. With a fun mix of romance and a relatable fangirl story, it’s the perfect comfort watch. 

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

2/7
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a  lighthearted coming-of-age story about a young weightlifter discovering love, friendship, and dreams. Packed with warmth, humor, and inspiring moments, it’s a must-watch for feel-good vibes. 

King The Land

3/7
King The Land

King the Land is a perfect feel-good k-drama,  When cold chaebol heir Gu Won meets cheerful hotelier Cheon Sa-rang at King Hotel, love and laughter unfold. With romance, comedy, and workplace charm, it's a must-watch for feel-good vibes. 

Start-Up

4/7
Start-Up

Start-Up follows Seo Dal-mi, an ambitious woman chasing her entrepreneurial dreams. She meets Nam Do-san, a struggling founder, and Han Ji-pyeong, a sharp investor with a hidden past,  this inspiring drama delivers a perfect mix of romance, comedy, and growth, a feel-good k-drama to must-watch. 

Lovely Runner

5/7
Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner follows a  devoted fan time-travels to save her idol, leading to heartwarming, funny moments and unexpected friendships. This 2024 K-drama blends romance, comedy, and fantasy, a must-watch for time-travel lovers and a binge worthy feel-good watch. 

Doctor Slump

6/7
Doctor Slump

When two former high school rivals, now doctors, navigate love, friendship, and career challenges in this feel-good K-drama you will have a perfect blend of comedy and heartfelt moments that will instantly lift your mood. 

Business Proposal

7/7
Business Proposal

Business Proposal is a perfect weekend watch,  Shin Ha-ri goes on a blind date pretending to be her friend, only to meet her company’s CEO, Kang Tae-mu. When he decides to marry her, chaos and romance unfold in this fun, feel-good drama. 

(All Images: IMDb/ Netflix)

