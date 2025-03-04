7 Best Hindi-Dubbed Psychological Thriller K-Dramas To Watch On Netflix
With the week just kicking in, we thought of sharing a thrilling compilation of Psychological Thriller K-Drama series. From Hellbound to Squid Game, check the list of 7 best Hindi-dubbed gritty edgy shows which will keep you hooked, booked and cooked on Netflix.
The Silent Sea
The Silent Sea is a South Korean television series starring Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon.
Sweet Home
Sweet Home is a horror K-drama based on a webtoon. The series stars Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook and Lee Si-young in key roles.
Squid Game
Squid Game season 1 released in 2021, the K-drama series went on to become Netflix’s most-watched show. Lee Jung-jae, Seong Gi-hun play the key roles.
Sketch
Sketch is a South Korean television series starring Rain, Lee Sun-bin, Lee Dong-gun, Jung Jin-young, Kang Shin-il, Lim Hwa-young and Lee Seung-joo. The K-drama gives a thrilling ride to watch this suspense drama.
Juvenile Justice
It's a 2022 South Korean legal drama television series that premiered on Netflix on February 25, 2022. The court-room drama sends a message of how society is also responsible for juveniles' acts.
Itaewon Class
Itaewon Class is a 2020 South Korean television series starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kwon Nara. The series won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards.
Hellbound
Hellbound is a South Korean supernatural dark fantasy thriller television series written and directed by Yeon Sang-ho with Choi Gyu-seok [ko], based on their own webtoon of the same name.
