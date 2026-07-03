/7 best Hindi neo-noir crime dramas to stream right now: Paatal Lok, Brown to Delhi Crime, Raakh

Best Neo-Noir Crime Dramas On OTT: From Paatal Lok's conspiracy-laced Delhi to Kohrra's fog-bound Punjab, the genre has quietly become one of Indian streaming's most consistent strengths.
7 best Hindi neo-noir crime dramas on OTT: The interesting neo-noir crime drama genre on OTT remains high on the buzz word. Not the tidy morality of a cops-and-robbers potboiler, but something murkier — cops who bend the law until it snaps, small towns where everyone is hiding something, and crime that never quite resolves into justice. This is neo-noir, Indian-style: rain-slicked streets swapped for dusty highways and fog-choked fields, the femme fatale replaced by a grieving mother or a corrupt bureaucrat, and the detective as tired and compromised as the world he's investigating.
From Paatal Lok's conspiracy-laced Delhi to Kohrra's fog-bound Punjab, the genre has quietly become one of Indian streaming's most consistent strengths — and 2026 is proving to be one of its biggest years yet. Here's where to start, and what to watch next.
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Brown is a neo-noir psychological thriller web series set in Kolkata. Directed by Abhinay Deo and starring Karisma Kapoor as an alcoholic, disgraced Anglo-Indian detective tracking a serial killer, the 7-episode first season is streaming on ZEE5.
Delhi Crime is a crime drama television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. The series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang. The third season focuses on human trafficking and is inspired by the 2012 Baby Falak case.
Paatal Lok is a neo-noir crime thriller television series on Amazon Prime Video, created by Sudip Sharma, who wrote the script along with Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta and Gunjit Chopra, and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. Loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel The Story of My Assassins, the first season is about a disillusioned cop who lands the case of an assassination attempt gone wrong.
Sacred Games is a neo-noir crime thriller television series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. It is India's first Netflix original series. The novel was adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh, and Vasant Nath.
Asur is a psychological crime thriller streaming television series. Blending mythology with criminal psychology, Asur follows forensic experts tracking a serial killer whose crimes are rooted in ancient beliefs. The series is about a team of forensic experts who must catch a serial killer who considers himself the incarnation of the asura Kali. Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti star, alongside Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, and Amey Wagh. Sharib Hashmi had a starring role in the first season, while Meiyang Chang and Abhishek Chauhan joined the main cast in the second season.
Mithya is a psychological thriller drama web series streaming on ZEE5. Directed by Rohan Sippy, which is originally based on Web series Cheat 2019, it was released in 2022 and stars Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles. The series is adapted from the British television show Cheat!
Raakh is a crime thriller inspired by the 1978 Ranga-Billa case in Delhi, following the disappearance of two teenagers that triggers a nationwide investigation. It is an 8-episode Hindi crime-thriller web series on Prime Video which follows rookie Sub-Inspector Jayprakash Jatav (Ali Fazal) as he races to catch two predatory killers who brutally murdered and kidnapped two teenagers in Delhi.