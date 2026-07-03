/7 best Hindi neo-noir crime dramas to stream right now: Paatal Lok, Brown to Delhi Crime, Raakh

7 best Hindi neo-noir crime dramas on OTT

7 best Hindi neo-noir crime dramas on OTT: The interesting neo-noir crime drama genre on OTT remains high on the buzz word. Not the tidy morality of a cops-and-robbers potboiler, but something murkier — cops who bend the law until it snaps, small towns where everyone is hiding something, and crime that never quite resolves into justice. This is neo-noir, Indian-style: rain-slicked streets swapped for dusty highways and fog-choked fields, the femme fatale replaced by a grieving mother or a corrupt bureaucrat, and the detective as tired and compromised as the world he's investigating.

From Paatal Lok's conspiracy-laced Delhi to Kohrra's fog-bound Punjab, the genre has quietly become one of Indian streaming's most consistent strengths — and 2026 is proving to be one of its biggest years yet. Here's where to start, and what to watch next.

(Pic Courtesy: Posters)