7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend
7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend

Struggling to create a solid watchlist? From gripping action to heartfelt coming-of-age romances, this list features top-rated K-dramas with IMDb ratings above 7. Check out the full list!
Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 07:44 PM IST
My Name

My Name

My Name follows Yoon Ji-woo, a woman seeking revenge for her father’s murder. She joins a crime syndicate and goes undercover as a cop, only to uncover shocking truths about loyalty, betrayal and justice.

Goblin

Goblin

Goblin follows an immortal goblin seeking his bride to end his curse, only to find love, fate, and redemption along the way. 

Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938

Tale Of The Nine Tailed 1938

A fantasy action K-drama where Lee Yeon, a gumiho (nine-tailed fox), is unexpectedly transported to 1938. Struggling to return to the present, he reunites with old allies and faces new supernatural threats in a chaotic era. taking about the prequel Lee Yeon searches for his lost love, Nam Ji-ah, while battling dark forces, his vengeful brother, and his own past. 

The Glory

The Glory

The Glory is a gripping South Korean revenge drama starring Song Hye-kyo as Moon Dong-eun, a woman seeking justice against her high school bullies. The show is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho.  

Move To Heaven

Move To Heaven

Move to Heaven follows Geu-ru, a young man with Asperger’s, and his uncle Sang-gu as they run a trauma cleaning service, uncovering heartfelt stories of the deceased. 

Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon

Twinkling Watermelon follows Ha Eun-gyeol, a music-loving CODA who time-travels to 1995, forms a band, and uncovers family secrets while shaping his destiny. 

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a medical K-drama about Dr. Baek Kang-hyuk, a genius but rebellious trauma surgeon, leading a diverse team to save lives while battling hospital politics. 

(All Images: IMDB/ Netflix)

