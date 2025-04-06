7 Best Movies Of Vijay Sethupathi You Can't Miss!
Best Of Vijay Sethupathi: This Weekend, Dive Into a Watchlist showcasing his most critically acclaimed performances, From a street-smart Gangster, Lover boy to a Resilient Father, These roles capture the Vijay's stunning range. Check out the line-up and pick films to watch on OTT.
Vikram (ZEE5)
Vikram follows the story of a special investigator uncovers that a string of serial killings hides a far more sinister conspiracy, setting the stage for an all-out war between powerful forces. Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is a tense, high-stakes thriller where nothing is as it seems.
Vikram Vedha (Prime Video)
Vikram Vedha follows a story of Vikram, a tough cop, and his partner Simon are on a mission to catch Vedha, a notorious smuggler and killer. But when Vedha surrenders and begins telling his side of the story, it challenges Vikram’s beliefs and blurs the line between right and wrong. Starring R. Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shraddha Srinath, the film is a gripping moral thriller packed with twists.
Master (ZEE5)
In Master, Vijay plays JD, a rebellious professor sent to reform youth at a juvenile facility run by Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), a ruthless criminal mastermind. As JD tries to steer the troubled teens away from Bhavani's grip, he must confront his own demons. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film thrives on its gripping performances and action-packed face-off between two powerful forces, making it a high-octane must- watch.
Merry Christmas (Netflix)
Merry Christmas is a gripping neo-noir thriller where a chance Christmas Eve meeting between Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) and Maria (Katrina Kaif) spirals into a suspenseful mystery. With Sriram Raghavan's signature twists and standout performances, it's a slow-burn watch that keeps you hooked till the end.
Viduthalai: Part 2 (ZEE5)
In Viduthalai: Part 2, Vijay Sethupathi delivers a powerful performance as Perumal, a former schoolteacher turned revolutionary. As he reflects on his journey, the film explores themes of justice, ideology, and rebellion. With intense storytelling and thought-provoking moments, it’s a gripping watch.
Maharaja (Netflix)
Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja follows a humble barber (Vijay Sethupathi) who reports a missing ‘Lakshmi,’ sparking a mystery that spirals into something much deeper. With a gripping blend of emotion, action, and suspense, Sethupathi delivers a stellar performance. Despite some weak antagonists, the film’s twists and emotional core make it a compelling watch.
96 (Prime Video)
96 is a heartfelt Tamil romantic drama that tells the story of Ram (Vijay Sethupathi), a travel photographer, who reunites with his high school sweetheart Janaki (Trisha) at a school reunion after 22 years. Directed by C. Prem Kumar, the film beautifully captures the nostalgia of first love, the passage of time, and the emotional depth of what could have been, all backed by soulful music and stellar performances by the leads.
(All Images: IMDb)
