7 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Must-Watch THIS Friday The 13th
7 Best Spine-Chilling Horror Movies To Must-Watch THIS Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th Watchlist: This day has long been associated with darkness and ill fortune for centuries.  Many believe that the combination of the number 13 and Friday brings bad luck. Well, today is the perfect time to dive into some spooky movies! From supernatural thrillers to spine-chilling horror, here’s a watchlist of hidden horror gems that are a must-watch this Friday the 13th.

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
Vacancy - Prime Video

Vacancy - Prime Video

Vacany is an American Horror film, It stars Kate Beckinsale and Luke Wilson as a married couple. Amy and David are close to ending their marriage, and share one final journey, the pair break down and check into a hotel, one which hides a very bleak secret.  

You're Next - Prime Video

You're Next - Prime Video
The Evil Dead - Prime Video

The Evil Dead - Prime Video
The Purge: Anarchy - Prime Video

The Purge: Anarchy - Prime Video

The Purge: Anarchy is a sequel to 'The Purge'.  Directed by James DeMonaco, The story follows multiple groups of people who are stranded on the streets during this chaotic night, as they try to survive the violence and chaos. 

Green Room - Prime Video

Green Room - Prime Video
The Strangers - Prime Videos

The Strangers- Prime Videos
The Autopsy Of Jane Doe - Prime Video

The Autopsy Of Jane Doe - Prime Video
