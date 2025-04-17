7 Big Bollywood Theatrical Releases In May 2025, Mark Your Calendars: The Bhootnii To Abir Gulal In Cinemas

1 / 8

7 Bollywood Theatrical Releases In May 2025: From spine-chilling thrillers to intense dramas, the lineup promises something for everyone. Whether it’s the supernatural buzz around The Bhootnii, the much-awaited sequel Raid 2, or the vibrant world of Abir Gulal, these upcoming releases are sure to stir up conversations and emotions alike.

Here’s a quick look at five Bollywood movies you should definitely keep on your radar this May.