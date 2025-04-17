7 Big Bollywood Theatrical Releases In May 2025, Mark Your Calendars: The Bhootnii To Abir Gulal In Cinemas
The Bhootnii To Abir Gulal: Here’s a quick look at five Bollywood movies you should definitely keep on your radar this May.
7 Big Bollywood Theatrical Releases In May 2025
7 Bollywood Theatrical Releases In May 2025: From spine-chilling thrillers to intense dramas, the lineup promises something for everyone. Whether it’s the supernatural buzz around The Bhootnii, the much-awaited sequel Raid 2, or the vibrant world of Abir Gulal, these upcoming releases are sure to stir up conversations and emotions alike.
The Bhootnii
The Bhootnii s hits theatres on May 1, 2025. Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, this horror-comedy features Sanjay Dutt as 'Baba', a fearless warrior confronting supernatural forces, and Mouni Roy as the enigmatic ‘Mohabbat’. The film also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, BeYouNick, and Aasif Khan, promising a blend of chills, laughs, and romance.Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide.
Raid 2
Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn, Ritesh Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor is all scheduled to release on 1st May 2025 in theatres. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. Ajay Devgn returns as the formidable IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2.
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Get ready for a delightful cinematic experience as Bhool Chuk Maaf hits theatres on 9th May 2025. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in their first on-screen pairing, this romantic comedy, written and directed by Karan Sharma, unfolds in the vibrant city of Varanasi. The story follows Ranjan, a sincere government employee, whose plans to marry his beloved Titli take an unexpected turn when he finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the day before their wedding repeatedly. As the couple navigates this whimsical predicament, the film offers a heartwarming blend of humor, love, and introspection. Produced by Maddock Films in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf promises to be a charming tale that explores the complexities of love and destiny.
Abir Gulal
Marking a grand return to Bollywood, Abir Gulal sees Fawad Khan in a powerful comeback role that promises to remind audiences why he remains one of the most beloved talents of South Asian cinema. Starring opposite the dazzling Vaani Kapoor, the film is a vibrant, emotionally charged story set against a rich cultural backdrop. Releasing on 9th May in theatres, Abir Gulal not only showcases Fawad's signature charisma and depth but also introduces a fresh on-screen pairing that’s already generating immense buzz. As anticipation builds, this comeback is more than just a return, it's a celebration of timeless charm and cinematic passion.
Kesari Veer
Sooraj Pancholi steps into a bold new avatar with Kesari Veer, a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice, and honor set to hit theatres on 16th May. The movie narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath Temple and the Hindu faith. Kesari Veer stars Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Prince Dhiman.
Suswagatam Khushamadeed
The romantic-comedy-drama 'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' starring Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif has been making noise ever since announcement. The film that promises to deliver a heartwarming message of love, unity, and acceptance is all set for a grand theatrical release in cinemas on 16th May 2025. The film features the fresh pairing of talented Pulkit Samrat along with the debutant Isabelle Kaif.
Kapkapiii
Kapkapiii is releasing posthumously after director Sangeeth Sivan's demise. It is produced by Jayesh Patel. The film starring Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Siddhi Idnani among others is a remake of the 2023 Malayalam film Romancham. The film was slated for a June 2024 release, but is seemingly pushed due to the death of Sivan during post-production. The film is scheduled to be released on 23 May 2025.
