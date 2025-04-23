Advertisement
7 Binge-Worthy Netflix Picks For May 2025: From Royals To Real Crime

Updated:Apr 23, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Season 1) – May 1

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime (Season 1) – May 1

True crime fans, get ready. This two-part docuseries unpacks the twisted life of Angi, a woman entangled in the murder of another woman, a complex marriage to businessman Juan Antonio Álvarez Litben, and the mystery surrounding his death in 1996.

 

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – May 16

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden – May 16

This long-anticipated documentary finally arrives with exclusive CIA interviews and rare footage, revealing the gripping global search for al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and the pivotal moments that led to his capture.

 

The Royals – May 9

The Royals – May 9

In this lavish drama, Bhumi Pednekar plays an ambitious entrepreneur, while Ishaan Khatter stars as the cosplay-loving prince of the fictional kingdom of Morpur. With a powerhouse supporting cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday, this series promises royal drama with a modern twist.

 

The Four Seasons – May 1

The Four Seasons – May 1

Steve Carell and Tina Fey lead this heartwarming comedy about six longtime friends navigating change when one couple’s divorce throws off their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways. Expect laughs, love, and life lessons.

 

Dear Hongrang– May 16

Dear Hongrang– May 16

In this historical K-drama mystery, Lee Jae-wook and Jo Bo-ah star in a tale about Hong-Rang, a young heir who vanished at age eight, only to return years later with secrets that could unravel everything. A blend of suspense and romance set in the Joseon era.

Bad Boy (Season 1) – May 2

Bad Boy (Season 1) – May 2

From the creators of Euphoria comes this raw Israeli prison drama. When teenager Dean is arrested after a night gone wrong, his life changes forever. The eight-episode series explores crime, consequences, and the harsh world behind bars.

ABBA: Against the Odds – May 11

ABBA: Against the Odds – May 11

This inspiring 2024 documentary takes a deep dive into the journey of the iconic Swedish pop group ABBA. It chronicles their early struggles, musical evolution, and the enduring magic of their legacy.

