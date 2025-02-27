2 / 8

Aamir Khan attended JB Petit School for his pre-primary education, later studying at St Anne's High School, Bandra, until the eighth grade, and completed his ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion. He completed his twelfth grade at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College but didn't continue it further.

Aamir Khan's massive net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore as per GQ India. According to Forbes, he charges anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore for a film.