Bollywood Actors Who Are College Drop-Outs: Check out the list of stars from B-Town who left studies to pursue their dreams of showbiz

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
7 Bollywood Actors Who Are College Drop-Outs: Education plays an important role in every individual's life, sometimes people aspire for more and in order to pursue their dreams, many can't complete the higher degrees in that journey. Today, let's take a look at the Bollywood stars who became famous but had to drop-out of college to fulfil their showbiz dreams. 

Aamir Khan attended JB Petit School for his pre-primary education, later studying at St Anne's High School, Bandra, until the eighth grade, and completed his ninth and tenth grades at Bombay Scottish School, Mahim. He played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion. He completed his twelfth grade at Mumbai's Narsee Monjee College but didn't continue it further.

Aamir Khan's massive net worth stands at Rs 1,862 crore as per GQ India. According to Forbes, he charges anywhere between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore for a film. 

Ranbir Kapoor attended the School of Visual Arts in New York and pursued a course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. However, he did not complete his formal education and returned to India to join Bollywood. 

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, enrolled in Jai Hind College in Mumbai but left to pursue a career in modelling after winning the Miss World title in 2000. 

Kangana Ranaut initially aspired to become a doctor. However, she dropped out of college and moved to Delhi to pursue modelling and acting. 

Bollywood's highest-paid actress, Deepika Padukone was a student at Mount Carmel College in Bangalore. She was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree but left to follow her passion for modelling and acting. 

Salman Khan finished his schooling at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra, Mumbai. Previously, he studied at The Scindia School in Gwalior for a few years along with his younger brother Arbaaz. He attended St Xavier's College in Mumbai but dropped out. Today, he is one of the biggest superstars of our country, loved globally as well.

Kareena Kapoor attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, followed by Welham Girls' School in Dehradun. Upon graduating from Welham, she returned to Mumbai and studied commerce for two years at Mithibai College. Kapoor then registered for a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States. She later developed an interest in law and enrolled at the Government Law College, Mumbai. However, after completing her first year, she decided to pursue her interest in acting.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK