7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Perfect Thirst Traps Flaunting Their Washboard Biscuit Abs, Toned Body: Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff To Ibrahim Ali Khan
Bollywood Actors Flaunting Their Washboard Abs: These B-Town hunks are raising the temperature with their washboard abs. Take a look
Bollywood Actor Raising Temperatures With Toned Abs
Bollywood Actor Raising Temperatures With Toned Abs: Some of our top Bollywood actors are leaving no stone unturned in flexing their muscles and sweating out in the gym to get those perfect abs. These B-Town hunks are perfect thirst traps on social media - from OG Salman Khan to newbies like Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vedang Raina, check out the complete list here:
Salman Khan
The OG of gym looks, Salman Khan flauned his chiselled abs in new shirtless picture which he shared on social media. Fans went crazy commenting on bhaijaan's post, finding it super hot. He was last seen in Sikandar. Salman is 59.
Tiger Shroff
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, is known for his action sequences and fitness dedication. Tiger is currently busy with the fourth installment of 'Baaghi', which is slated for September 5 release. It will be directed by A. Harsha.
Veer Pahariya
Despite being a newcomer in town, Veer Pahariya is creating a spell with his washboard abs. While his looks are one to stay hooked upon, his perfectly toned abs are the cherry on the cake!
Vedang Raina
Vedang Raina has already created magic with his boyish charms, and he has raised his game by flexing his toned abs.
Varun Dhawan
Each time Varun Dhawan has dropped hot bombs of his toned abs, he has created a storm on the internet. Time and again, Varun treats his fans and followers with a glimpse of his toned physique, and does not fail to leave everyone jaw dropped!
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Leave it on Siddhant Chaturvedi to have everyone’s hearts racing with his pumped-up abs. Very often, the ‘Gully Boy’ actor has served swoon-worthy looks of his chiseled abs, making everyone swiping left over his pics!
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the new hot boy in town, who is not only leaving a mark with his work, but is also flexing his physique.
Trending Photos