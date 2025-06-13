Advertisement
photoDetails

7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught Smoking In Public, Faced Harsh Criticism Later - In Pics

7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught Smoking In Public: Let's take a look at some prominent faces who faced severe backlash for puffing a smoke

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 07:53 AM IST
1/8
Bollywood Actors Who Were Caught Smoking In Public: Smoking is injurious to health - this is something which we all know and must strictly follow in order to stay hale and hearty. But there have been insatnces when some of our A-listers in Bollywood were caught smoking in public and later faced severe backlash over it. Netizens trolled these celebs for puffing a drag in public:

Shah Rukh Khan

2/8
Shah Rukh Khan

He has been seen smoking in public numerous times, including at events (IPL matches) and movie sets.

Salman Khan

3/8
Salman Khan

The superstar was clicked puffing a cigarette on his film sets and also once a photo went viral where Bhaijaan was seen holding one on Bigg Boss sets during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

Ranbir Kapoor

4/8
Ranbir Kapoor

He was photographed smoking with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in New York, which led to online debate about their alleged link-up back in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra

5/8
Priyanka Chopra

She was snapped smoking a cigarette while her husband, Nick Jonas, and her mother Madhu Chopra, were clicked smoking cigars during a yacht outing. This led to severe backlash on social media, with many accusing Chopra of hypocrisy.

Kriti Sanon

6/8
Kriti Sanon

In the pic which went viral, Kriti Sanon can be seem smoking, when ringing in her birthday in UK with sister Nupur and rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia. The pic was followed by another one, in which the Raabta actress could be seen vaping. 

Hrithik Roshan

7/8
Hrithik Roshan

The actor was clicked holding a cigeratte while posing with his sister Sunaina on a yatch. 

Ananya Panday Smoking

8/8
Ananya Panday Smoking

The actress was seen smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday's Mehendi ceremony. She was heavily trolled after the picture went viral.

Bollywood actors smoking In PublicShah Rukh Khan smokingsalman khan smoking picPriyanka Chopra smoking picKriti Sanonactors caught smokingsmoking diseasesEntertainmentBollywood actors controversies
NEWS ON ONE CLICK