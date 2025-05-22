7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Mind-Blowing As Anti-Heroes: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh To Randeep Hooda

6 / 8

In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor's gritty, double-edged performance in Kaminey (2009), a film that dared to break stereotypes and present flawed protagonists who win your empathy without necessarily seeking your approval. From his dual roles as the stammering Guddu and the lisping Charlie — both morally ambiguous and living on the edge — Kapoor embraced characters who were as messed up as they were magnetic.