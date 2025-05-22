7 Bollywood Actors Who Were Mind-Blowing As Anti-Heroes: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh To Randeep Hooda
Today, let's scroll through some of the most-talked about Bollywood anti-heroes. These hard-to-miss roles were driven by obsession, power, mad love and did manage to win a million hearts of the audiences. Here’s a look at some actors who have brilliantly brought anti-heroes to life:
Ranveer Singh
As the unhinged and ferocious Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat (2018), Ranveer Singh delivered a tour de force performance. His portrayal of unchecked ambition and madness was so magnetic, it dominated the film and redefined villainy in modern cinema.
Vicky Kaushal
While Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s serial killer character grabbed headlines, Vicky Kaushal’s performance as a corrupt, drug-addicted cop in Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016) was equally disturbing. His descent into darkness blurs the line between law and lawlessness, making him a fascinating anti-hero.
Shah Rukh Khan
Before he became the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan stunned audiences with his portrayal of the obsessive and terrifying Rahul in Darr (1993). His haunting delivery of “K-k-k-Kiran” remains iconic. He later took on the role of a stylish and ruthless criminal mastermind in Don 2 (2011), redefining the anti-hero for a new generation.
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda played a menacing anti-hero in Jaat, delivering a performance that balances charm with menace. Known for diving deep into intense characters, Randeep brings depth and grit to the role, portraying a man who operates in grey zones while still commanding empathy.
Shahid Kapoor
In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shahid Kapoor's gritty, double-edged performance in Kaminey (2009), a film that dared to break stereotypes and present flawed protagonists who win your empathy without necessarily seeking your approval. From his dual roles as the stammering Guddu and the lisping Charlie — both morally ambiguous and living on the edge — Kapoor embraced characters who were as messed up as they were magnetic.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan portrayed a dark, enigmatic antagonist in Devara, opposite Jr NTR. With a history of playing morally grey characters in films like Omkara and Laal Kaptaan, Saif continues to explore the darker corners of human nature with finesse and flair.
Ranbir Kapoor
In Animal (2023), Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation into the violent, emotionally volatile Ranvijay was both shocking and powerful. He plays a man caught in a cycle of love and destruction, making audiences both fear and feel for him in equal measure.
