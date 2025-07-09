Advertisement
7 Bollywood Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Sikh Characters On-Screen
7 Bollywood Actors Who Won Hearts Playing Sikh Characters On-Screen

Films have a magical way of transporting us into different worlds, and actors often leave a lasting imapct by stepping into powerful characters. One such impactful portrayal has been that of Sikh character, rooted, and full of heart. Over the years, several actors have embraced a turban on-screen, delivering performances that struck a chord with the audience. 

Here's a look at 7 Bollywood stars who played Sikh characters with utmost charm and conviction. 

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Farhan Akhtar- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar stunned audiences with his transformation into athlete Milkha Singh. From rigorous training to emotional depth, he fully embodied the Flying Sikh’s journey. The result? Accolades, awards, and a character that touched millions of hearts. 

Saif Ali Khan- Love Aaj Kal

Saif Ali Khan- Love Aaj Kal

Saif Ali Khan’s role as Veer Singh in Love Aaj Kal was layered, emotional, and deeply romantic. His turban look and timeless take on love made fans fall for him all over again. The Nawab proved once again that grace and versatility come naturally to him.

 

Ranbir Kapoor- Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Ranbir Kapoor- Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Ranbir Kapoor slipped seamlessly into the shoes of Harpreet Singh Bedi, a relatable, honest Sardar in Rocket Singh. With his restrained performance and natural charm, he made audiences root for the Sardar next door.

 

Akshay Kumar- Singh Is Kinng

Akshay Kumar- Singh Is Kinng

Akshay Kumar's portrayal of Happy Singh in Singh Is Kinng was a perfect mix of mischief, heart, and heroism. His wide-eyed innocence and relentless pursuit of good struck a chord with fans, making it one of his most beloved roles.

 

Aamir Khan-Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan-Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan brought his signature perfectionism to the role of Laal Singh Chaddha. With his turban, beard, and unmistakable innocence, Aamir added layers to a character that celebrated simplicity and hope.

Ajay Devgn- Son Of Sardaar

Ajay Devgn- Son Of Sardaar

Watching Ajay Devgn as Jassi in Son of Sardaar. His quirky charm, innocence, and the iconic line “Paaji, kadhi hass vi liya karo” made the character a fan favourite. Bringing the same madness back, Ajay returns as Jassi in Son of Sardaar 2, hitting screens on 25th July 2025.

Abhishek Bachchan- Manmarziyaan

Abhishek Bachchan- Manmarziyaan

In Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan’s portrayal of the calm, emotionally mature Robbie won hearts. As a green flag in a messy love triangle, his Sardaar character stood out, leaving fans wanting to see him in more such roles.

