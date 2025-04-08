Advertisement
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse: From 70, 67 to 51-Year-Olds, These Divas Look Surprisingly Young!
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse: From 70, 67 to 51-Year-Olds, These Divas Look Surprisingly Young!

7 Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse: Take a look at gorgeous Indian actresses who are ageing like fine wine.

Updated:Apr 09, 2025, 08:32 AM IST
Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse

1/8
Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse

Bollywood Actresses Who Ageing In Reverse: Today, let's take a look at few gorgeous Indian actresses who are ageing like fine wine. From Rekha, Dimple Kapadia to Aishwarya Rai, Tabu among others, this list of B-Town beauties will surprise you!

Tabu

2/8
Tabu

The 53-year-old is a powerhouse of talent. When she performs, nobody bats an eyelid. That's her aura and perfection to craft. 

Shilpa Shetty

3/8
Shilpa Shetty

This fitness diva is 49, just a year away from turning 50 and looks nothing like it. Her hour-glass figure remains a cause of envy for many and she is a yoga lover too. Gosh! Shilpa you really are blessed with a svelte body!

Rekha

4/8
Rekha

This timeless beauty is 70! Yes, can you believe she looks like an absolute diva in all her latest photoshoots, including her latest regal shoot, channeling her Umrao Jaan era in a fuchsia-pink Manish Malhotra ensemble to Vogue Arabia's iconic legend cover shoot. We take a bow!

Madhuri Dixit Nene

5/8
Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri Dixit Nene is 57 and still rocks her gorgeous electrifying smile. She has appeared in over 70 Hindi films, and was last seen in massive hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Karisma Kapoor

6/8
Karisma Kapoor

The stunner blue-eyed Kapoor girl is 50, can you believe it? She looks not a year older than her 30s. She ruled the 90s with her charm, acting and dancing skills. We wish to see her back full-time someday!

Dimple Kapadia

7/8
Dimple Kapadia

This Bobby actress is 67 and looks like a stunner at every red carpet event. Her healthy looking skin and hair can give any newcomer a run for her money. Did you know she was only 16 when she debuted in the 1973 film 'Bobby,' opposite Rishi Kapoor, which was also his first leading role. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

8/8
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Hailed as one of the most beautiful woman in the world, this one rightly claims her Miss World title. At 51, if she looks like this, then nobody's complaining!

