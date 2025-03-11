Advertisement
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Brilliantly Portrayed Pregnant Women On-Screen: Deepika Padukone To Kiara
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Brilliantly Portrayed Pregnant Women On-Screen: Deepika Padukone To Kiara

Actresses Who Played Pregnant Women In Films: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pragya Jaiswal to Kiara Advani, actresses who have done an impressive job of highlighting this crucial stage in a woman's life on screens.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Played Pregnant Women On-Screen

7 Bollywood Actresses Who Played Pregnant Women On-Screen

Pregnancy has long been a powerful theme in Indian cinema, with actresses bringing life to the complex roles. Several leading ladies have portrayed the role, and have shown a spectrum of emotions, challenges and experiences that define motherhood. Here's looking at the top 7 actresses who have done an impressive job of highlighting this crucial stage in a woman's life on screens.

 

Preity Zinta - Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste

Preity Zinta - Kya Kehna, Salaam Namaste

The classic Bollywood actress played the pregnant woman in Kya Kehna. The movie dealt with the taboo issue of premarital pregnancy and society's views on the same. She also played preggers in Salaam Namaste, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Pragya Jaiswal - Daaku Maharaaj

Pragya Jaiswal - Daaku Maharaaj

Pragya Jaiswal made a powerful choice by playing a pregnant Kaveri in her latest blockbuster 'Daaku Maharaaj'. Despite highlighting the emotional challenges and turmoil, she also embodied ferocity as demanded by her character, navigating the challenges posed by her circumstances.

Kriti Sanon - Mimi

Kriti Sanon - Mimi

In 'Mimi', Kriti Sanon plays a surrogate mother, and her character revolves around figuring out the emotional and societal challenges. Her role carries resilience, focusing on the joys and struggles of motherhood while also challenging the stigma surrounding surrogacy. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased the journey of motherhood in the comedy-drama film 'Good Newwz'. She perfectly combined the emotional and physical complexities of the crucial phase. While her performance did not fail to hit the mark like all times, her monologue in the film's second half was truly hard-hitting.

Kiara Advani - Good Newwz

Kiara Advani - Good Newwz

Starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Good Newwz', Kiara Advani highlighted a difficult shade of pregnancy. She delivered a poignant performance as a young woman navigating the emotional complexities of pregnancy, especially the challenges surrounding miscarriage. Her character's journey reflected the deep fear and hope connected with starting a family.

Deepika Padukone - Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone - Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone, known for bringing authenticity and depth to her roles, left everyone jaw-dropped by her intense performance in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She picked on an emotionally demanding character and added her flair by showcasing its emotional turmoil and the physical challenges of carrying a life.

Neena Gupta - Badhaai Do

Neena Gupta - Badhaai Do

The veteran actress played a pregnant woman in her 50s. The film won the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment that year.

