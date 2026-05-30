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NewsPhotos7 Bollywood actresses who have been body-shamed and faced massive trolling: Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra - In Pics
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7 Bollywood actresses who have been body-shamed and faced massive trolling: Aishwarya Rai to Priyanka Chopra - In Pics

7 Bollywood actresses who have been body-shamed and faced massive trolling: Today, let's take a look at actresses who were faced massive trolling online but could not bog down their spirits.

 

 

Updated:May 30, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Bollywood actresses who have been trolled

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Bollywood actresses who have been trolled

Bollywood actresses who have been trolled: Social media can be a mean space for celebrities, as they face trolling. Many A-listers have often been subject to incessant trolling online - from body-shaming to age-shaming, our stars have faced hate on social media a couple of times. Today, let's take a look at actresses who were faced massive trolling online but could not bog down their spirits. 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)

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Aishwarya Rai trolled

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Aishwarya Rai trolled

Aishwarya Rai has repeatedly faced online trolling for her post-pregnancy weight gain and fashion choices at events like the Cannes Film Festival. Not once or twice but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been dealing with the troll machines commenting on her weight gain and fashion choices for long. However, the former beauty queen does not really get bothered by such mean comments and never really pays any heed to any of it. 

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Triptii Dimri trolled

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Triptii Dimri trolled

Triptii Dimri was massively trolled for her dance moves in the song 'Mere Mehboob' from the movie Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Reacting to the online hate, Triptii told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I said, ‘I have to try everything'. But one can't be good at everything. But what's wrong in trying? You have to give it your best; you're here now. I didn't realise (while shooting). It was my first dance number, I haven't really done one like this before. And I didn't think that it would get the kind of response that it's getting. But it's fine; it happens to everybody. There are things that people like, there are things that people don't like. But that doesn't mean that you stop experimenting."

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Deepika Padukone trolled

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Deepika Padukone trolled

Deepika Padukone was body-shamed after she announced her pregnancy, with online trolls making crude remarks and even alleging she was faking her pregnancy. Deepika Padukone was once body-shamed for a black and white midshot for Vanity Fair UK - the jewellery edition magazine. Users felt she looked too thin, ranging from "Dead body" to "anorexic." She faced trolling when netizens resorted to derogatory remarks about her body, questioning the authenticity of her baby bump after she announced pregnancy.

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Priyanka Chopra trolled

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Priyanka Chopra trolled

Priyanka Chopra has often been made subject to negative chatter. In addition to this, she also found herself at the centre of chatter after a magazine allegedly edited her armpits beyond believable levels. What followed this was trolls attacking her relentlessly and igniting a debate about unrealistic beauty standards.

She shared how once she was body-shamed for not adhering to unrealistic beauty standards. During an appearance on the chat show, The View, Priyanka said, "There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have a hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and you know what I am fine with it."

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Malaika Arora trolled

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Malaika Arora trolled

Malaika Arora has been trolled numerous times for her age and bold fashion choices. She is often trolled for the age gap between herself and her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor. Also, she has been mocked for her walk, wiht many calling it 'duck walk'. 

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Taapsee Pannu

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Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu has often found herself caught in online controversies and trolls, be it body shaming, commenting on her acting skills, or anything personal, but Taapsee has always shut them down with her savage responses. Once, a troll mentioned, “Tujhe acting to aati nahi, utha utha ke movie karti hai". Giving a befitting reply, Taapsee said, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”

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Janhvi Kapoor

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Janhvi Kapoor

Gen Z actress has been brutally trolled and even called 'nepo baby'. In 2023, Janhvi Kapoor shared that such constant criticism, despite her hard work, can be hurtful. 

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Bollywood actresses trolledmalaika arora trolledAishwarya RaiEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra
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