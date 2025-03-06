Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2867915https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/7-bollywood-actresses-who-were-once-infamously-arrested-rhea-chakraborty-rakhi-sawant-to-sana-khan-2867915
NewsPhotos7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested
photoDetails

7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested

7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Arrested: From Rhea Chakraborty, Monica Bedi to Rakhi Sawant, check out the compilation of names below

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested

1/8
Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested

Every individual at some point in their lives, faces a tough time. But for some, it can be really a gruelling one. As Kannada actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, in Bengaluru in connection with allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India, let' take a look at some famous actresses from Bollywood who were once infamously arrested.

Follow Us

Shweta Basu Prasad

2/8
Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad was arrested in September 2014 for prostitution and held in a rescue home for two months. The charges were later withdrawn. 

Follow Us

Sana Khan

3/8
Sana Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant along with her then boyfriend and a servant were arrested by the Amboli police for allegedly assaulting a media consultant named Poonam Khanna.

Follow Us

Rhea Chakraborty

4/8
Rhea Chakraborty

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea alleging charges of supplying marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput and she was kept in judicial custody.

Follow Us

Rakhi Sawant

5/8
Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant was arrested on January 19, 2023 and brought to Amboli police station. Her anticipatory bail before Dindoshi Court got rejected on January 18. Rakhi Sawant was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the case that was filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra in 2022.

Follow Us

Payal Rohtagi

6/8
Payal Rohtagi

Payal Rohatgi was arrested in 2019 on charges of posting allegedly objectionable content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. In 2021, she was again held by the Ahmedabad city police for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society.

Follow Us

Monica Bedi

7/8
Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi was arrested in Portugal in 2002 for entering the country with forged documents. She was convicted in India for passport forgery in 2006. 

Follow Us

Alka Kaushal

8/8
Alka Kaushal

Alka Kaushal, a popular TV actor who was also seen as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Queen, was sentenced to a two year imprisonment by a district court in Punjab in a cheque bounce case.

Follow Us
Bollywood Actresses Who Were Arrestedactors who went to jail7 actresses who went to jailEntertainmentRhea ChakrabortyShweta Basu PrasadAlka Kaushalrakhi sawantPayal Rohatgicelebs who went to jailBollywood actressescontroversial actressesSana KhanRanya RaoRanya Rao arrested
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Ayodhya
Ayodhya Set To Get Ring Road To Ease City Traffic Congestion: Distance, Cost, Route, Features- All Details
camera icon8
title
Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy
Who Is Lerisha Munuswamy? Here’s All You Need To Know About South African Hindu Cricketer’s Wife
camera icon7
title
Ramadan
Ramadan Special: 7 Filling Foods For Suhoor
camera icon9
title
least educated states in India
8 Least Educated States in India: Bihar Tops The List, Rajasthan Ranks...Among THESE
camera icon7
title
Unusual phobias
7 Weird Phobias You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
NEWS ON ONE CLICK