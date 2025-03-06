7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested
7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Arrested: From Rhea Chakraborty, Monica Bedi to Rakhi Sawant, check out the compilation of names below
Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested
Every individual at some point in their lives, faces a tough time. But for some, it can be really a gruelling one. As Kannada actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, in Bengaluru in connection with allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India, let' take a look at some famous actresses from Bollywood who were once infamously arrested.
Shweta Basu Prasad
Shweta Basu Prasad was arrested in September 2014 for prostitution and held in a rescue home for two months. The charges were later withdrawn.
Sana Khan
Former Bigg Boss contestant along with her then boyfriend and a servant were arrested by the Amboli police for allegedly assaulting a media consultant named Poonam Khanna.
Rhea Chakraborty
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Rhea alleging charges of supplying marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput and she was kept in judicial custody.
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant was arrested on January 19, 2023 and brought to Amboli police station. Her anticipatory bail before Dindoshi Court got rejected on January 18. Rakhi Sawant was arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the case that was filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra in 2022.
Payal Rohtagi
Payal Rohatgi was arrested in 2019 on charges of posting allegedly objectionable content about the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. In 2021, she was again held by the Ahmedabad city police for allegedly threatening the residents of her housing society.
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi was arrested in Portugal in 2002 for entering the country with forged documents. She was convicted in India for passport forgery in 2006.
Alka Kaushal
Alka Kaushal, a popular TV actor who was also seen as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s mother in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kangana Ranaut’s mother in Queen, was sentenced to a two year imprisonment by a district court in Punjab in a cheque bounce case.
Trending Photos