7 Bollywood Actresses Who Were Once Infamously Arrested

1 / 8

Every individual at some point in their lives, faces a tough time. But for some, it can be really a gruelling one. As Kannada actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on March 3, 2025, in Bengaluru in connection with allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India, let' take a look at some famous actresses from Bollywood who were once infamously arrested.