7 Bollywood Beauties In Scorching Summer Wardrobe: Triptii Dimri's Flirty Floral Dress To Ananya Panday's Hot Tube Beach Wear - IN PICS
7 Bollywood Beauties In Scorching Summer Wardrobe: Triptii Dimri's Flirty Floral Dress To Ananya Panday's Hot Tube Beach Wear - IN PICS

Bollywood Actresses In Scorching Summer Wardrobe: Check out how these sensational showbiz stars are acing their summer-ready fashion goals.

Updated:Apr 18, 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Actresses In Sexy Summer Outfits

Actresses In Sexy Summer Outfits

Just as the summer heat is raising the temperatures outside, our Bollywood actresses are setting the fashion benchmark high with their scorching wardrobe. From breezy, flirty dresses to effortlessly chic beach wear, here’s a look at 7 actresses who are setting summer fashion trends right:

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri beats the heat in a breezy summer dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She pairs it with boho strappy flats, minimal jewelry, and soft glam makeup, creating the perfect summer ensemble.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it cute and subtle in a satin pink mini dress with a draped neckline. She kept her hairod short with beach wave styling.

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde keeps it light and airy in an old-school mini dress featuring checkered patterns and a lacey neckline. She styles her hair in a sleek bun and accessorizes with minimal jewelry.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Whether it’s summer or not, Khushi Kapoor knows how to make a fashion statement. She dons a red and white skirt co-ord set, topped off with a cropped red jacket. 

Diana Penty

Diana Penty

Diana Penty keeps it casual yet classy in a white bodycon vest paired with solid denim featuring a ripped look. 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday redefines chic in a black tube top paired with high-waist cheetah-print pants. 

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shows how to slay denim in summer! She sports a sleeveless denim bodycon dress featuring an asymmetric neckline and a draped waistline. 

7 Bollywood Actresses In Summer Dresses
