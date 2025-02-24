7 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Unheard Real Names: Kartik Aaryan To Katrina Kaif - In Pics
7 Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names: Today, let's dig out some information about our favourite B-Town stars. From Kartik Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif among others - we bet you didn't know their real names.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's real name is Sajid Ali Khan.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's real is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.
Amitabh Bachchan
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's real name is Inquilaab Srivastava.
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone's real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and she also has a web series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone based on her life.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was born with her mother's surname Turquotte (also spelt Turcotte), on 16 July 1983. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan's actually named Kartik Tiwari.
