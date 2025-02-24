Advertisement
NewsPhotos7 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Unheard Real Names: Kartik Aaryan To Katrina Kaif - In Pics 7 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Unheard Real Names: Kartik Aaryan To Katrina Kaif - In Pics
7 Bollywood Celebrities And Their Unheard Real Names: Kartik Aaryan To Katrina Kaif - In Pics

Real Names Of Bollywood Stars: Check out the compilation below and we bet some of the real names will surprise you!

Updated:Feb 24, 2025, 07:15 AM IST
7 Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names

7 Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names

7 Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names: Today, let's dig out some information about our favourite B-Town stars. From Kartik Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif among others - we bet you didn't know their real names.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's real name is Sajid Ali Khan.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's real is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's real name is Inquilaab Srivastava.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and she also has a web series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone based on her life.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was born with her mother's surname Turquotte (also spelt Turcotte), on 16 July 1983. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's actually named Kartik Tiwari.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK