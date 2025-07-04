7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films - In Pics
(Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab)
Amitabh Bachchan
The veteran actor is known for his unmatchable acting skills and has sang songs in numerous films like Lawaaris, Silsila and Baghban etc.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan of Bollywood sang the song Apun Bola in his movie Josh.
Aamir Khan
He is well known for his outstanding performances but some of you hardly know that he sang in his movie Ghulam.
Farhan Akhtar
He has done several movies in which he sang songs like Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.
Priyanka Chopra
The global actress has the talent for singing as well she sang in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Bluffmaster and Krrish 3.
Alia Bhatt
She is well known for her acting talent but here's the thing that sang in her own films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab etc.
Ayushmann Khurrana
He is a great actor but his singing skills are good too he sang in Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavadhan and Barielly Ki Barfi.
