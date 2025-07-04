Advertisement
7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films - In Pics

You know them for there tremendous acting skills but did you know that these 7 actors sang a song in their own films. Check the list below about some you know but some of them might surprise you. 
Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films

7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films

(Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab) 

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

The veteran actor is known for his unmatchable acting skills and has sang songs in numerous films like Lawaaris, Silsila and Baghban etc. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan of Bollywood sang the song Apun Bola in his movie Josh. 

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan

He is well known for his outstanding performances but some of you hardly know that he sang in his movie Ghulam. 

 

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar

He has done several movies in which he sang songs like Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. 

 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

The global actress has the talent for singing as well she sang in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Bluffmaster and Krrish 3.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

She is well known for her acting talent but here's the thing that sang in her own films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab etc.  

 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana

He is a great actor but his singing skills are good too he sang in Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavadhan and Barielly Ki Barfi. 

