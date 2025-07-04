photoDetails

7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films - In Pics

You know them for there tremendous acting skills but did you know that these 7 actors sang a song in their own films. Check the list below about some you know but some of them might surprise you.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

7 Bollywood Celebs Who Sang In Their Own Films 1 / 8 (Pic Courtesy: Youtube Grab)

Amitabh Bachchan 2 / 8 The veteran actor is known for his unmatchable acting skills and has sang songs in numerous films like Lawaaris, Silsila and Baghban etc.

Shah Rukh Khan 3 / 8 King Khan of Bollywood sang the song Apun Bola in his movie Josh.

Aamir Khan 4 / 8 He is well known for his outstanding performances but some of you hardly know that he sang in his movie Ghulam.

Farhan Akhtar 5 / 8 He has done several movies in which he sang songs like Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

Priyanka Chopra 6 / 8 The global actress has the talent for singing as well she sang in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Bluffmaster and Krrish 3.

Alia Bhatt 7 / 8 She is well known for her acting talent but here's the thing that sang in her own films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab etc.