7 Bollywood Celebs Who Truly Deserve A Biopic: Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha To Meena Kumari

Bollywood Celebs Who Truly Deserve A Biopic: Check out this compilation below to see who from our B-Town should have a biopic on their lives.
The sugar and spice around the lives of our favourite celebs make them popular among the masses. Fans want to know more about their personal lives and what better way to watch it on the 70mm screens. Today, let's check out this compilation below to see who from our B-Town should have a biopic on their lives.
Meena Kumari
The legendary actress known as the 'The Tragedy Queen', featured in over 90 films in her 33 year-long career. Hailed as one of the greatest Indian actresses, Meena Kumari died at 38, from cirrhosis of the liver.
Kishore Kumar
The multi-talented singer, musician and actor is revered as one of the most loved Indian stars. He was known for his yodelling and ability to sing songs in different voices. He married four times. On 13 October 1987, on his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday, he died of a heart attack in Bombay.
Sridevi
The first female superstar of Indian cinema surely deserves a biopic. Sridevi's career spanned over 50 years. Padma Shri Sridevi made her screen debut as a child in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at the age of 4. She died due to 'accidental drowning' at a Dubai hotel where she had gone to attend a family wedding.
Rekha
The mystery and enigma around Rekha's intriguing life make her a perfect choice for a biopic. She has starred in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades, including one National Film Award and three Filmfare Awards.
Amitabh Bachchan
The legendary Indian megastar deserves a biopic for the world to see his humble beginnings and rise to super stardom. With a cinematic career spanning over five decades, he has played in over 200 films. He is a recipient of several honors including 6 National Film Awards and 16 Filmfare Awards.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's biopic should be made to inspire a generation of aspiring actors. With no filmy connection, he was an outsider who made it big and how. Padma Shri SRK has appeared in more than 100 films and earned numerous accolades, including 14 Filmfare Awards.
Salman Khan
Who else but Salman Khan! Yes, we all wanna know more about Bhaijaan's intriguing personal life which has been full of ups and downs. He started his acting career with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988) and today is one of the most successful and highest-paid Indian actors.
